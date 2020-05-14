Watch now: 'Giving back' — National Guard works to reduce COVID risk at Bloomington testing site

More people have been coming to the test site since IDPH said earlier this week that the site would be closing, with 250 people, the maximum number of people that can be tested each day, getting tested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The increase in numbers — we adapted very quickly and it still ran very smoothly," Miller said.

The site was originally scheduled to remain open until May 31 but IDPH said earlier this week that the site would close May 14. After hearing about the need for additional testing, IDPH decided to keep the site open through May 22.

"Over time, this location was underutilized," said Neely, even as the guard had "a lot of personnel on the ground." Neely, a Mason County native who graduated from Illinois State University in 1989, guessed it's because people who needed tests got them elsewhere.

Only this week did the site achieve its maximum of 250 tests a day.

"When the story went out and said 'Hey we're closing up,' I think there were some people who thought 'Now is the time to go get a test,'" Neely said.