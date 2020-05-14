Watch now: 'Giving back' — National Guard works to reduce COVID risk at Bloomington testing site

BLOOMINGTON — Travis Miller is a full-time student who works at a landscaping business.
But the 28-year-old East Peoria resident has been among Central Illinoisans working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in McLean County.
Miller is a technical sergeant with the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air Guard and is among 50 members of the Illinois National Guard, representing the Army and Air Force branches, who have been staffing the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds since it opened on March 28.
"I've been here since the tail end of March," Miller said Thursday at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. "It's been running really smooth."
While the testing site is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), with local support, most of the boots on the ground have been worn by members of the Illinois National Guard. Like Miller, they have other jobs but respond when called by the guard.
"We deploy to fight our country's wars and then we're able to serve in our communities," said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, Illinois National Guard adjutant general and commander. "This is an example of when we're giving back to our neighbors and our community."
"I joined the guard to find a place," Miller said. "It seemed like a good route for me. ... The people I work with are amazing."
The site generally is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week but opened later Thursday because of the morning thunderstorm. Even so, another 223 people were tested at the fairgrounds on Thursday, said Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard public affairs director. That means 5,373 people have been tested since the site opened on March 28.
"It's been going very well," said Maj. Melanie Crays of the 183rd Fighter Wing. "We've gotten the mission done. We've had excellent guardsmen to make this happen."
On Thursday, drivers were directed to The Interstate Center's Mini Expo Building at the fairgrounds. As drivers entered the building, an IDPH representative screened each person to make sure they fit the testing criteria.
Then members of the guard explained to each person how they would do a COVID-19 nasal self-swab test. After the test, each swab was placed in a vial. Each person should receive their test result a couple days after the test, Crays said.
More people have been coming to the test site since IDPH said earlier this week that the site would be closing, with 250 people, the maximum number of people that can be tested each day, getting tested on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The increase in numbers — we adapted very quickly and it still ran very smoothly," Miller said.
The site was originally scheduled to remain open until May 31 but IDPH said earlier this week that the site would close May 14. After hearing about the need for additional testing, IDPH decided to keep the site open through May 22.
"Over time, this location was underutilized," said Neely, even as the guard had "a lot of personnel on the ground." Neely, a Mason County native who graduated from Illinois State University in 1989, guessed it's because people who needed tests got them elsewhere.
Only this week did the site achieve its maximum of 250 tests a day.
"When the story went out and said 'Hey we're closing up,' I think there were some people who thought 'Now is the time to go get a test,'" Neely said.
IDPH is working with different vendors to determine how testing may continue in McLean County after the site closes, Neely said. The National Guard team working in McLean County will relocate to a Peoria test site.
"This is a unique situation," Neely said. "We haven't had a pandemic before. ... I couldn't be more proud of the Illinois National Guard and the great work they've done for COVID response across the state."
Miller said "I'll be here for another week and then wherever they send me next, I'll be there."
"The message that I would like to send is it's a community effort," Miller said. "We each have to do our part. We're here to help out and if they feel the need to get tested, that's what we're here for.
"But in the long run, it's going to be a community effort in order for everything to go back to normal."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
