 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Gov. Pritzker visits Normal to discuss 2020 census
5 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker visits Normal to discuss 2020 census

{{featured_button_text}}
Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Normal on Wednesday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed the importance of the 2020 census during an appearance in Normal on Wednesday morning. 

"Redbirds, I want to make sure you know the stakes could not be higher," Pritker said, encouraging everyone who has not completed the census to do so. 

Pritzker was joined by Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, state Sen. Bill Brady, state Rep. Dan Brady, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster. 

Just a 1% undercount could result in the state losing over $195 million in federal funds each year, he said. 

Normal's current response rate is 65.9% for the census, Pritzker said. 

Pritzker said filling out the census is "an act of civic engagement," just like voting. "The census is a crucial tool to get the funds to invest in our people and build the equitable Illinois that we all want to build," he said. 

Foster said civil rights organizations have long fought for individuals to have a voice, and the census is another avenue to give them that voice.

"We're doing is that we are investing in our future, in our kids and our grandkids and our community so that we can have fully-funded schools, senior programs, health care, social services and the like," Foster said.  

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

A look back at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington in 12 photos

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

5 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News