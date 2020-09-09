Watch now: Gov. Pritzker visits Normal to discuss 2020 census

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed the importance of the 2020 census during an appearance in Normal on Wednesday morning.

"Redbirds, I want to make sure you know the stakes could not be higher," Pritker said, encouraging everyone who has not completed the census to do so.

Pritzker was joined by Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, state Sen. Bill Brady, state Rep. Dan Brady, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster.

Just a 1% undercount could result in the state losing over $195 million in federal funds each year, he said.

Normal's current response rate is 65.9% for the census, Pritzker said.

Pritzker said filling out the census is "an act of civic engagement," just like voting. "The census is a crucial tool to get the funds to invest in our people and build the equitable Illinois that we all want to build," he said.

Foster said civil rights organizations have long fought for individuals to have a voice, and the census is another avenue to give them that voice.