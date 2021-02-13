BLOOMINGTON — Standing in the gymnasium of a local community center last summer, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a big promise.

"There are people who are providing important services and products to all of us that are included in this program," Pritzker said at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA in August. "We want to make sure that they survive and thrive through this."

Conceived by Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly, the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program was funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that former President Donald Trump signed in March.

Beginning in June, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through two rounds distributed $275 million to 8,974 businesses statewide. More than 40,000 businesses applied, meaning about 21% received money. Grants ranged from $5,000 to $150,000 per business, with the average grant size at $30,000.

Businesses could use the use the awards for payroll costs, rent, utilities, equipment and other pandemic-related needs, such as personal protective equipment, training and new technology.

The first round was aimed at businesses that were forced to close fully during the spring, when Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

The second round targeted downstate businesses and emphasized cultural institutions and entertainment venues struggling amid state-imposed mitigations.

Awards stopped flowing in January, when the program ran out of money.

Now, a month after the BIG program has concluded, The Pantagraph examined how it played out locally.

Among the findings:

106 McLean County businesses split 113 BIG awards totaling $4.36 million

The average grant size was $38,500, or 28% more than the statewide average

322 McLean County businesses applied during the program, figures provided by the DCEO show, which means 33% of area applicants were approved for an award

"Every application received went through a review process and was categorized according to the priority criteria outlined in the statute – designed to ensure this program, with limited funds, could address industries and geographic areas with the greatest need," said Lauren Huffman, a DCEO spokeswoman.

But among the figures provided by the DCEO, The Pantagraph found that while some businesses received awards in both rounds, others didn't receive any. The analysis also revealed the distribution of grants between types of businesses was mostly in line with the program's intention, and that areas designated for more funding largely received it.

"McLean County did receive a considerable proportion of funding considering it’s one of 98 counties funded and that there was limited funding availability," Huffman said.

Nonetheless, the analysis also found that some grantees — at least six small businesses — may be at risk of losing their BIG awards.

And one business, The Pantagraph learned, plans to voluntarily return its award.

Round 1

Pritzker's visit to the YMCA in August coincided with the BIG program's rollout, which initially allotted $46 million to 2,655 small businesses statewide.

More than 5,000 businesses statewide applied for the first round, the governor said, meaning 53% of applicants received an award. The average BIG round 1 award size was $17,325.

Pritzker said the initial focus of the grants was to not only aid businesses shut down by his executive orders, but also those that faced "long-standing structural barriers when it comes to business expansion and success."

Among other criteria, the DCEO required first round qualifiers to have made less than $3 million in annual revenues.

In McLean County, $540,000 was distributed to 31 businesses in round 1, with an average grant size of $17,400.

Gyms and salons — businesses that in the spring were forced to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus — were among the primary recipients of awards in the first round, according to The Pantagraph's analysis.

County-wide, 10 gyms and five salons split a combined $260,000 in round 1 BIG grants.

The remaining $280,000 was spread across bars, restaurants and retail businesses.

One of those businesses, Meltdown Creative Works Inc., a company that provides retail apparel and signage for other businesses, was hit especially hard at the start of the pandemic.

“We had some really great highlights and some terrible times,” co-owner Jeremy Plue said, explaining how the business’ success rested on its customers, most of whom were also struggling during the pandemic.

“Usually, unfortunately, advertising is the first thing to be cut in a business, and we kind of fall into that advertising," Plue said.

Applying for and receiving a $20,000 BIG award in the program's first round allowed the business to avoid laying off any of its 10 employees while Pritzker's stay-at-home orders were in effect.

The grant also helped the business retain its plans to improve equipment and move into a larger location at 216 E. Grove St. in downtown Bloomington.

Round 2

The BIG program's second round distributed $229 million to 6,319 businesses statewide, with the average award at $36,200.

In McLean County, 82 separate businesses shared $3.82 million in this round of BIG awards. The average grant size was $46,500.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said this is due to a deliberate effort by the state to disperse more funds to downstate businesses during the second round of the BIG awards.

"The point of the BIG grants was to get some of the federal dollars back into the local community," Hoban said. "What it does is help sustain these businesses during these trying times.

Hoban added that it was "nice to see in the second round there was more diversification when it came to distribution of the funds."

Seven businesses — the Castle Theatre, Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology Inc., Jazzupfront, Vrooman Mansion Bed & Breakfast, Game Time Gym II Inc., Coffrin's ATA Martial Arts and Pizza Ranch — received a BIG grant in both rounds.

According to Huffman, these businesses demonstrated a sustained need through both rounds of funding, so the DCEO doubled up their awards.

They also fell under the umbrella of the second round, Huffman said, which specifically targeted entertainment venues, bars and restaurants — businesses that have struggled to stay in the black through the last year.

Six different entertainment venues and service businesses shared $160,000 in awards, while 12 separate bars split $430,000 in funds and 19 individual restaurants divided up $1.07 million, according to figures reviewed by The Pantagraph.

Restaurants received a major portion of the grants to help with coronavirus-related costs triggered by state-imposed bans on indoor dining. The rules forced many restaurants to turn to other options, such as carryout and delivery, but many had to temporarily close altogether.

The $150,000 BIG award passed to Medici in Normal allowed the American-style restaurant to stave off closures, only temporarily closing for a few weeks at a time if an employee tested positive for the virus, said General Manager Joe Slane.

But, while the 120 W. North St. restaurant was able to stay open, there was a time the owners considered closing during the slow winter months.

Ultimately the BIG award helped Medici stay open, keeping on at least 45 of its regular 90 employees, and cover expenses such as purchasing heaters to continue outdoor dining, Slane said.

“It’s really been a savior, a lifeline for us during a difficult year,” said Slane. “Even when we were carryout and delivery there was no way we were able to keep up. We were willing to plunge through hoping for an end in sight.”

Other local business categories that received major round 2 BIG awards were hotels with $775,000; gyms at $595,000; retail at $225,000; salons at $180,000; and cultural institutions at $90,000.

Disproportionately impacted areas

The BIG program also funneled funds specifically to 176 "disproportionately impacted areas," or DIAs — regions whose industries and local economies were hit hardest by the pandemic.

According to DCEO data, more than 4,200 awards totaling $116 million went to DIAs, which included Bloomington.

Figures show that 67% of all the BIG awards in McLean County went to businesses with a Bloomington zip code, breaking down to 80 BIG awards totaling $2.925 million.

Of the total $2.925 million in Bloomington BIG awards, 86%, or $2.525 million, came in the program's second round alone.

Seventeen businesses in Normal, which was not designated a DIA, received a combined $965,000 across both BIG program rounds.

Huffman said downstate businesses "received priority on funding from the outset of this program" and that over $100 million went to 3,157 grantees in downstate communities.

"If you're a small business, we empathize that these grants likely weren't enough to cover everything. We wish there was more funding," Huffman said. "We distributed money quickly and effectively, and we're confident we maximized the funds we did have."

While there was more effort to distribute funds to downstate businesses, Hoban said there were still businesses that fell through the cracks. The Bloomington-Normal EDC is hoping for a third round of awards to help those businesses that have not received assistance.

In the meantime, Hoban said local grant programs through Bloomington, Normal and McLean County, are seeking to help those businesses that have not received assistance that are in need.

"I do believe there is more demand because not everybody received a grant that applied," Hoban said. "All the businesses appreciate it when they do receive the grants, all programs. They appreciate all the help they can get right now."

Requirements, revocations and rescissions

Despite the boon of the BIG program, qualifying for an award wasn't guaranteed.

Businesses were subject to a comprehensive set of criteria, which included a window of operation and the ability to prove costs acquired by the pandemic, and were required to agree to a detailed list of terms, which included specific directives of how to use the funds.

While the latter is typical of most grant programs, the former was developed specifically for the BIG program, Huffman explained.

Most of the eligibility requirements, she said, were drafted to ensure fairness in distributing the awards to businesses that needed them the most.

Some of the stipulations, however, were aimed at guaranteeing businesses had complied with state-imposed coronavirus mitigations — the same rules that had largely put them in them in their financially unstable situation and which the state was attempting to ameliorate through the program.

One clause of the "General Covenants, Representations, and Warranties" holds that a BIG recipient "has complied and will continue to comply with all relevant laws, regulations, and executive orders" from state and federal governments, "including the social distancing guidelines" outlined in Pritzker's executive orders.

The Pantagraph found that four businesses that received a BIG award — The Spotted Dog, Parkview Inn, Joe's Pub and Joe's Station House Pizza Pub — have been fined by city liquor commissions since receiving their grants.

According to Huffman, six McLean County businesses that received BIG awards are "under review" for complaints that they violated state-implemented coronavirus mitigations.

She declined to disclose the names of the six businesses.

Huffman explained the DCEO is "not an enforcement agency," and that it attempts to amend complaints against businesses through direct resolution.

"For every business we become aware of who is alleged to be in violation, we send a letter to the business owner to remind them of terms of compliance," Huffman said. "Depending on the response from the business owner, DCEO will also elevate the complaint with local authorities, including local health departments, to review operational activity."

If a business' alleged violation isn't resolved locally or through the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, Huffman said, the DCEO may revoke the business' BIG award.

As of now, she said, the six unidentified businesses haven't had their awards revoked.

But at least one Twin Cities business will be relinquishing its BIG award.

Monster Pawn Normal, 1408 S. Main St., received $50,000 in the second round of the BIG program, even though it wasn't eligible for a grant.

"They received my application and it went all the way through...I had the (grant) money," store co-owner Thomas O'Donnell said. "But then I learned that pawn shops weren't eligible."

O'Donnell said he voluntarily returned his award to the DCEO, and that Director Erin Guthrie sent him a personal apology letter.

"It was all handled professionally, but it was still painful," O'Donnell said. "It is what it is, just a misunderstanding."

Huffman confirmed that pawn shops are among "a handful of business categories that are ineligible for the program."

The DCEO guidelines identify 20 specific businesses that cannot qualify for the program. Other than pawn shops, the list includes liquor stores, strip clubs and junk yards.

"When businesses are determined to be ineligible after the notification of a BIG award, DCEO will reach out to the applicant to review the circumstances and to potentially recover the grant money," Huffman said.

Rescinding his BIG award felt like the "right thing to do," O'Donnell said.

"Keeping it — that wouldn't have been fair to other pawn shops who didn't apply because they knew they didn't meet the requirements," he said.

He added that he didn't think it would be worth the time or effort fight to keep the award. Operating a retail business during the pandemic, he said, is tough enough.

"But we're still here, we're still hanging on," O'Donnell said. "I'm just hoping for brighter days."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert