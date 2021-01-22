Watch now: Group gathers in Bloomington for abortion vigil

BLOOMINGTON – A group of about 50 people, some masked and socially-distanced, gathered Friday afternoon on the west steps of the McLean County History Museum to "mourn the reality of abortion."

The brief ceremony was sponsored by McLean County Right to Life. It takes place every year on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established the right to an abortion.

Two prayers were led by Andy Mitchell, an elder at Christ Church in Normal.

"We gather to remember the precious unborn victims of this tragedy," Mitchell said. "We gather to offer love and forgiveness for those who have been part of this decision."

Abortion is "bad for everyone," Mitchell said, adding that the women, doctors, providers and lawmakers who "think it is a good thing — we believe they are deceived."

Mitchell also said abortion is a "gruesome taking of life" because "the thing inside a woman is a human being...that's a medical fact...it's science."

