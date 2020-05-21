Watch now: Health department to detail what it needs for McLean County to reopen

Meanwhile, the health department is working with Chestnut Family Health Center for testing there, hopefully to begin during the third week in June, McKnight said.

A walk-up, mobile testing site that would travel to different locations also is being considered, McKnight said.

Regarding contact tracing, in which health department personnel follow up with people who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID, McKnight said the health department's six employees who are doing contact tracing are keeping up for now and can do about 138 tests a day. But she is concerned if there is a surge in cases.

The health department was informed on Thursday that it received $2.8 million from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to hire and train more contact tracers and to provide them with technology and equipment, McKnight said.

In addition, a website is being developed by Peoria Community Development to be a resource for communities in the subregion and specifically to offer guidance to businesses as they reopen, McKnight said.

Board members, while sympathetic with businesses wishing to reopen, also said they needed to do so responsibly.