Watch now: Here are the 5 Bloomington business fined for breaking COVID mitigations

Wargo said that all employees wear masks, and that guests are required to wear masks when inside.

“Joe’s staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the highest sanitation qualities are adhered to,” he said. “We have removed tables and chairs and seats at the bar to ensure social distancing is followed. We did our part and continue to do our part. We followed the guidelines provided so where did we go wrong in our effort to prevent the spread of COVID?”

Any evidence from the case will be presented by the city at next week’s hearing.

Renner said he didn’t enjoy leveling fines on businesses.

“None of us want to be here, and I certainly hope we can get past this as expeditiously as possible,” he said.

