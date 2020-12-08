Watch now: Here are the 5 Bloomington business fined for breaking COVID mitigations

BLOOMINGTON – Five Bloomington bars and restaurants were fined by the city’s liquor commission Tuesday for violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Three others still face a decision before the Bloomington Liquor Commission.
Last month, Bloomington Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Tari Renner announced five businesses were issued citations for violating those measures. They included Eastland Suites, 1801 Eastland Drive; Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave.; Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St.; Western Avenue Tap, 1301 N. Western Ave.; and Cheeks Bar and Grill, 1206 Towanda Ave.
Since then, three others were cited including Applebee’s, 502 N. Veterans Parkway, Joe’s Pub, at 3907 General Electric Rd., and Mickey’s Kitchen, at 1709 S. Veterans Parkway.
Last month, 12 Bloomington bars and restaurants were issued citations, and Renner held off on fines, but warned that any further violations could result in fines and the suspension or revocation of their liquor licenses.
Applebee’s, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Eastland Suites, Parkview Inn and Garden of Paradise all admitted wrongdoing and have already paid a $400 fine, said City Attorney George Boyle.
“Each admitted to a violation requiring compliance with state law and with health regulations in that they did violate the executive order prohibiting indoor dining,” Boyle said.
A hearing has been scheduled for next Tuesday to resolve the outstanding cases for Mickey’s Kitchen, Western Tap and Joe’s Pub.
“We want to be heard,” said Joe’s Pub owner Anthony Wargo.
Although Wargo will be able to plead his case next week, he was allowed to make a statement at Tuesday’s hearing, the first appearance before the liquor commission.
“Following the executive order by Gov. Pritzker, Joe’s Pub has adhered to each of the recommendations set forth by the (Center for Disease Control), the (Illinois Department of Public Health), and we have spoken to the McLean County Health Department regarding how we are operating our business,” he said.
Wargo said that all employees wear masks, and that guests are required to wear masks when inside.
“Joe’s staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the highest sanitation qualities are adhered to,” he said. “We have removed tables and chairs and seats at the bar to ensure social distancing is followed. We did our part and continue to do our part. We followed the guidelines provided so where did we go wrong in our effort to prevent the spread of COVID?”
Any evidence from the case will be presented by the city at next week’s hearing.
Attorney Tom DeVore, representing the Western Tap, is contemplating the citation and will discuss it with Boyle and held open the option for a hearing next week.
Renner said he didn’t enjoy leveling fines on businesses.
“None of us want to be here, and I certainly hope we can get past this as expeditiously as possible,” he said.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
