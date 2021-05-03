Watch now: Here are the roads up for resurfacing in Normal

NORMAL — A nearly $1.2 million road resurfacing project can soon be underway.
The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously approved 6-0 awarding a $1,119,265.70 contract to H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. of Pontiac for its second road resurfacing package, which will resurface 2.1 centerline miles of street.
Resurfacing will run May through Oct. 1.
Mayor Chris Koos did not attend the Monday meeting. He was tending to a family matter, said Mayor Pro-tem Kevin McCarthy.
Normal received two bids from the project: H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc., $1,119,265.70; and Rowe Construction of Bloomington, $1,246,386.71. The town applies a local purchasing preference for local bidders, but H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. still had the lowest bid.
Roads up for resurfacing are:
- Bakewell Avenue (Marian Avenue to Summit Street)
- Bakewell Avenue (Fairview Street to Orlando Avenue)
- Summit Street (School Street to Fell Avenue)
- Crestwood Court
- Charlotte Drive
- North Walnut Street (Lincoln Street to Shelbourne Drive)
- Bright Drive
- Tilden Place
- Summit Street (Walnut Street to Beech Street)
- North Maple Street (Summit Street to North of Summit Street)
- Roland Drive
- Chester Drive
- Ironwood Drive (Foxwood Run to #604)
- Tanger Court
- Hanson Drive (West of Windsor Drive to Blair Drive)
Lease Agreement
After some back and forth discussion the Town Council approved 5-1 extending a lease agreement with State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for continued use of the town's office space in the lower level of 104 W. North St.
Councilman Stan Nord voted 'no' on the lease agreement.
Brady currently uses the space part-time as his Bloomington-Normal district office, and Davis shares the space as one of several offices he has throughout his congressional district. The lease expired in January and has continued on a monthly basis per the lease agreement.
The new lease coincides with Davis and Brady's elected terms, beginning January 2021 through January 2023. Either party may terminate the leas agreement with 30 days notice.
CDBG Action Plan
Public comments during Monday's Normal Town Council meeting centered on highlighting the housing assistance programs funded by Normal's Community Development Block Grant funds.
The plan included proposals to fund a number of programs addressing fair housing, accessibility, health and wellness, and community development.
Emily Petri, with Prairie State Legal Services of Bloomington, Raymond Lai, executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commissioner, and Mike Romagnoli, executive director of the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal, urged the Town Council to support the CDGB Action Plan.
"Fair housing is the right of the person to choose housing free of discrimination," said Petri, who asked the council to continue supporting its partnership with Prairie State Legal Services, which assists families with fair housing.
Prairie State Legal Services offers free legal services for low-income people across 36 counties. Through the town's partnership, Petri said, PSLS last year served 12 local clients with fair housing disputes.
"We have really appreciated the town's support this past year on this project," she said.
Lai and Romagnoli also voiced support for intergovernmental partnerships and community programs funded through the CDGB action plan.
The action plan was unanimously approved 6-0.
Koos and councilmembers Chemberly Cummings, Scott Preston and Kevin McCarthy were sworn into office Monday afternoon, just hours before the Town Council meeting.
