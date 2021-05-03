Watch now: Here are the roads up for resurfacing in Normal

Bakewell Avenue (Marian Avenue to Summit Street)

Bakewell Avenue (Fairview Street to Orlando Avenue)

Summit Street (School Street to Fell Avenue)

Crestwood Court

Charlotte Drive

North Walnut Street (Lincoln Street to Shelbourne Drive)

Bright Drive

Tilden Place

Summit Street (Walnut Street to Beech Street)

North Maple Street (Summit Street to North of Summit Street)

Roland Drive

Chester Drive

Ironwood Drive (Foxwood Run to #604)

Tanger Court

Hanson Drive (West of Windsor Drive to Blair Drive)

Lease Agreement

After some back and forth discussion the Town Council approved 5-1 extending a lease agreement with State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for continued use of the town's office space in the lower level of 104 W. North St.

Councilman Stan Nord voted 'no' on the lease agreement.

Brady currently uses the space part-time as his Bloomington-Normal district office, and Davis shares the space as one of several offices he has throughout his congressional district. The lease expired in January and has continued on a monthly basis per the lease agreement.