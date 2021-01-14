Watch now: Here's how Central Illinois lawmakers voted on Trump impeachment

The 14th Amendment includes a provision “that says anyone who has committed insurrection is not eligible to hold office at the federal or state level,” noted Shaw, so impeaching Trump on grounds that he incited insurrection could bar him from running for office.

Shaw argues that, even if Trump is not removed from office and only a simple majority, rather than two-thirds, of senators’ votes to convict, “we would have both houses of Congress saying he’s an insurrectionist. …That would make a pretty powerful case that he’s ineligible.”

Lane Crothers, a professor of politics and government at Illinois State University, cited another reason for impeachment being meaningful even this late in Trump’s term.

“You’re trying to teach future presidents that there is, in fact, a line,” said Crothers. “When you’ve had a president who has been so active in breaking norms, and so happy or so willing to transgress norms, eventually you need to continually state, ‘This is the kind of stuff that’s going to get you impeached,’ even if it doesn’t get you convicted.”

Crothers said impeachment is “the only tool, other than election, the political system has to try to teach those lessons.”