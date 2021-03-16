Watch now: Here's who was reappointed to 3 Normal commissions

NORMAL — A conversation about reappointing four people to their respective commissions turned political during a Normal Town Council discussion.
Prior to approving Normal Mayor Chris Koos’ recommendations for reappointments to the Historic Preservation, Planning, and Uptown Design Review commissions, Councilman Stan Nord questioned if the Town Council should hold off until after the April 6 election.
“It seems like we’re doing this last minute,” Nord said during the Monday night meeting. “It seems like we may be packing the boards and kind of tying the hands of the next council. The next council is going to have to work with all these folks; there needs to be a good relationship.”
Nord asked if the council would consider a motion to table the appointments until after the election, but did not receive support.
A few council members pushed back against the idea of aligning the various appointments with the timing of election cycles, which they said would politicize the boards and commissions.
“Intentionally trying to rewrite the cycles to align with politics, I think, is a bad move for the town,” said Councilman Kevin McCarthy. “I think it overly politicizes when it's not necessary.”
The Town Council voted 6-1 to reappoint four people to three commissions: Nancy Armstrong, Historic Preservation; R.C. McBride, Planning; and David Burnison and Dennis French, both to Uptown Design Review.
Council members also on Monday unanimously approved a $356,662 contract with George Gildner Inc. for a sump pump improvement project.
The project seeks to address drainage issues related to current sump pump lines, which have drained into private property yards and onto the street, which could accelerate road deterioration.
Normal will install new 6- to 10-inch-diameter pipes in the public rights-of-way where the water is currently draining improperly.
Normal also extended its contract with Craig Onsrud to continue operation of the Ironwood Golf Course Pro Shop and private lessons.
Onsrud's contract with the town began in 2005, and the town currently receives 15% of all revenue collected from private golf lessons at the course.
The annual publication of the town's Zoning Map was authorized in a 6-1 vote. Town Planner Mercy Davison said the only item changed in the map is the inclusion of the Illinois Art Station.
Uptown Normal Spring Forward to New Beginnings and Apricot Lane Boutique Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting
+35 UpTown Normal Spring Forward to New Beginnings and Apricot Lane Boutique Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.