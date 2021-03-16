Watch now: Here's who was reappointed to 3 Normal commissions

Prior to approving Normal Mayor Chris Koos’ recommendations for reappointments to the Historic Preservation, Planning, and Uptown Design Review commissions, Councilman Stan Nord questioned if the Town Council should hold off until after the April 6 election.

“It seems like we’re doing this last minute,” Nord said during the Monday night meeting. “It seems like we may be packing the boards and kind of tying the hands of the next council. The next council is going to have to work with all these folks; there needs to be a good relationship.”