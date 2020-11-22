 Skip to main content
Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal businesses are trying to be more accessible
ADA | 30 YEARS LATER

Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal businesses are trying to be more accessible

112220-blm-loc-2accessibility

Elizabeth Aspbury, owner of the book store Bobzbay in downtown Bloomington, on Thursday positions a portable wheelchair ramp she uses to help disabled customers get to her business.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders and residents often tout the character and charm of mid-20th century structures across Bloomington's six historic districts as a community strength.

But a community that has prioritized preservation also must grapple with the accessibility challenges presented by old buildings and antiquated designs. The Americans with Disabilities Act requires that places of public accommodation comply with standards meant to make them accessible to people with disabilities. 

That means wide doors, entryways that with plenty of room for electronic scooters or wheelchairs, doors that can be easily opened and do not weigh more than 7 pounds, accessible bathrooms and other regulations. 

Melissa Hon, Bloomington’s economic development director, said the city is proactive in working with new businesses to make sure they comply with the law. Inspectors assist in that process, as well as the Historic Preservation Commission, who researches how the city can help with accessibility issues.

“We try to provide as much education as we can on ADA and what that entails and try to provide that information to those building and business owners as well,” said Hon.

To help businesses pay for changes to make their facilities accessible, the city is working toward using funds from the Harriet Fuller Rust Grant program, she said. 

 Some downtown businesses are on the right track. 

During a walking tour last week in downtown Bloomington, Conan Calhoun, a disability rights advocate for Life Center for Independent Living, pointed out key changes made to the McLean County Museum of History. The 200 N. Main Street museum was built between 1901 and 1903 and initially operated as the Old Courthouse. 

Several entrances around the building are only accessible by flights of stairs. But the main entrance on Washington Street sits at ground level on a smooth surface that would allow for wheelchairs, motorized scooters and other mobility devices to easily drive through. Calhoun said that public buildings like museums need to also think about accessibility inside. 

“How can we make exhibits accessible? If it's an audio exhibit, is there a Braille option for me to utilize if I am blind, and is the exhibit friendly to those in wheelchairs or motorized devices to where I can get up to it easily,” Calhoun said. 

Just three blocks north of the museum sits Bobzbay, a bookstore that utilizes a portable ramp so that people with mobile disabilities can enter. Elizabeth Aspbury, owner of the bookstore at 419 N. Main St., said she is a strong supporter for accessibility rights. 

"I think it is important for everyone to be on a level playing ground no matter what it is, and accessibility is one of those issues that needs to be leveled out," said Aspbury.  

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

