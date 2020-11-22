Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal businesses are trying to be more accessible

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some downtown businesses are on the right track.

During a walking tour last week in downtown Bloomington, Conan Calhoun, a disability rights advocate for Life Center for Independent Living, pointed out key changes made to the McLean County Museum of History. The 200 N. Main Street museum was built between 1901 and 1903 and initially operated as the Old Courthouse.

Several entrances around the building are only accessible by flights of stairs. But the main entrance on Washington Street sits at ground level on a smooth surface that would allow for wheelchairs, motorized scooters and other mobility devices to easily drive through. Calhoun said that public buildings like museums need to also think about accessibility inside.

“How can we make exhibits accessible? If it's an audio exhibit, is there a Braille option for me to utilize if I am blind, and is the exhibit friendly to those in wheelchairs or motorized devices to where I can get up to it easily,” Calhoun said.

Just three blocks north of the museum sits Bobzbay, a bookstore that utilizes a portable ramp so that people with mobile disabilities can enter. Elizabeth Aspbury, owner of the bookstore at 419 N. Main St., said she is a strong supporter for accessibility rights.