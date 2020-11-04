Watch now: How McLean County is reacting to uncertainty about election results

Defeating the tax plan

Another point of interest for the party leaders was the county and state's defeat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed tax amendment . The outcome of Tuesday's vote handed Pritzker his first major defeat. The Democrat campaigned on establishing a progressive tax, which he said would make tax payments the same or lower for 97% of the state while those making more than $250,000 would pay on a graduated scale.

"There are those who are quick to scream equity and all things diversity and wanting to be inclusive and do right by the Black communities, but the truth is, by not passing the amendment we are hurting those communities," Richards said. She added that she thinks either people who voted on this didn't fully understand the benefits of the proposal or there was "such a showing from people who would prefer to have those making the least in Illinois, some of which are essential workers, pay as much as millionaires."