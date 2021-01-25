Watch now: How much revenue did Bloomington lose due to COVID? Budget preview offers glimpse.

BLOOMINGTON – City budgeteers Monday night offered a mostly optimistic vision for the next fiscal year's budget, despite detailing major hits to revenue sustained during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to the Bloomington City Council, finance department director Scott Rathbun stressed that although the process is far from over, figures are likely to reflect a conservative approach to balancing the budget.
"You know, things are changing all the time," Rathbun said. "We had to draw the line and we took a conservative position when we did our prelim balancing."
As of now, the budget for the new fiscal year that begins May 1 comes in at $245.3 million.
If that figure holds, it would represent a $15 million boost from the $230.3 million budget for fiscal year 2021 the city council unanimously adopted in April.
Driving most of the increase, Rathbun said, is $13.3 million planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10 million O'Neil Pool and Park project and improvements covered in the water fund.
The city's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses and under current projections is 44% of the total budget, is expected to decrease 1.1% from $110.2 million to $109 million.
Even after using over $600,000 to cover "operating shortfalls," Rathbun said the city still anticipates a "relatively healthy" general fund balance of $24 million.
But despite the expected cushion, the city still lost a considerable amount of cash when typical revenue streams ran dry after state-issued mitigations closed bars and restaurants, paused video gaming and ordered people to stay home.
The city lost $3.6 million in revenue, according to Rathbun's calculations. The biggest losses came from a dramatic drop in cash generated through the city's share of the home rule sales tax, the local motor fuel tax, the hotel and motel tax and the food and beverage tax.
Combined, underperforming revenue from the four taxes represent a loss of $3.4 million.
Rathbun said the city could see long-term revenue shortfalls surrounding the local motor fuel tax and the hotel and motel tax as people transition to permanent remote work and continue their reluctance to travel.
"Everything is still kind of in motion," Rathbun said. "Currently, we have a very strong local economy and strong reserves we can fall back on. It's very beneficial going into the next fiscal year to fall back on those assets."
The next budget presentation is scheduled for the council's Feb. 22 meeting.
In other business, council:
- Approved the $176,876 purchase of a Komatsu WA200-8 Wheel Loader from Peoria-based Roland Machinery, for the public works department's solid waste division.
- Approved an additional $110,400 study by Donohue & Associates, Inc. to determine the location of a new water pump station to replace the outdated Division Street and Enterprise Pump Stations. Council previously approved a $191,800 contract for a conceptual design report on the new station.
- Approved a 3-year agreement with Republic Services of Bloomington to provide household waste collection at Lake Bloomington starting May 1, at $12.50 per tenant, with a 3.5% increase per year.
- Approved ordinance approving the Harvest Pointe Subdivision Amended Preliminary Plan for 14 acres north of Route 9 and east of Towanda Barnes Road, in Ward 3.