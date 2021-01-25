Watch now: How much revenue did Bloomington lose due to COVID? Budget preview offers glimpse.

The city's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses and under current projections is 44% of the total budget, is expected to decrease 1.1% from $110.2 million to $109 million.

Even after using over $600,000 to cover "operating shortfalls," Rathbun said the city still anticipates a "relatively healthy" general fund balance of $24 million.

But despite the expected cushion, the city still lost a considerable amount of cash when typical revenue streams ran dry after state-issued mitigations closed bars and restaurants, paused video gaming and ordered people to stay home.

The city lost $3.6 million in revenue, according to Rathbun's calculations. The biggest losses came from a dramatic drop in cash generated through the city's share of the home rule sales tax, the local motor fuel tax, the hotel and motel tax and the food and beverage tax.

Combined, underperforming revenue from the four taxes represent a loss of $3.4 million.

Rathbun said the city could see long-term revenue shortfalls surrounding the local motor fuel tax and the hotel and motel tax as people transition to permanent remote work and continue their reluctance to travel.