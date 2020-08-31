Watch now: How Normal restaurants, bars face new seating rules

"The customers have to be willing to follow the guidelines," Rokos said.

Koos spoke with mayors of communities with large universities to draft the new orders, which he said are a combination of what those communities have enacted.

Koos said the town will continue encouraging people to follow the new guidelines, but that it's "really up to the individuals to be aware of their environment and their surroundings."

"I think as these numbers climb the younger population is realizing that they’re not immune and they’re not by virtue of their age given more protection than other people,” he said.

In addition to limiting social gatherings on private property, the town issued requirements for face coverings, social distancing and limits on multiple parties in common areas or parking lots.

Gatherings in violation of the ordinance requirements will be deemed a "nuisance party," with hosts and guests subject to fines of up to $750.