Watch now: How Normal restaurants, bars face new seating rules

NORMAL — Peter Connolly, co-owner of the Irish pub Maggie Miley's, temporarily shut down July 30 and Aug. 23 after employees tested positive for COVID. It's a vicious cycle that Connolly and other business owners are deeply worried about as COVID continues to cause cases.
"We're all trying to keep the doors open and pay bills and everything else," he said. "The rent doesn't go down even if you're only closed for two or three days or two or three weeks."
Now there are new hurdles on the horizon.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued two emergency orders Friday that limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer and require patrons to be seated to be served in restaurants and bars. Both are meant to curb a stubborn increase in cases recently, coinciding with the return of Illinois State University students.
The Normal Town Council is set to consider extending both orders to Jan. 1 during a special meeting Wednesday.
Under the new rules, customers are only permitted to stand in restaurants and bars when using the restroom, placing an order at the designated service area or picking up an order for carry-out.
No more than two patrons may stand when playing arcade games, dart boards, pool tables or similar games or entertainment devices at any time.
Liquor licensees are responsible for enforcing the rules and for positing requirements for seating and face coverings at all entrances. Customers who don't comply could face fines of up to $750 per violation.
While many establishments are voluntarily closing as a precaution when staff test positive for COVID-19, Connolly worries how many times businesses can temporarily close and reopen before it starts taking a toll.
"You're seeing dozens of places closing down, and this is not a sustainable method of operation," said Luke Rokos, manager of Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., which also closed because of a positive case.
Mayor Tari Renner said no plans are in place for similar restrictions in Bloomington.
Under Illinois rules, the state can put additional local restrictions in place if COVID levels increase. As of Monday, McLean County had one warning level, for new cases. Between Aug. 16 and 22, the county reported 179 cases per 100,000 population; the target less than 50 per 100,000.
Rokos, Connolly, and Greg Rose, owner of Stave Wine Bar and Market, 111 W. North St., said they support the Normal rule, but say that their businesses were already taking the precautions, such as requiring customers to be seated and social distancing.
"We're about protecting our staff, our customers and our community," Rose said. "We'll support emergency orders within reason that move us in a direction to help benefit the community."
Rokos said the key to ensuring success is gaining compliance from patrons as well. That means having customers wear masks when indoors and when interacting with restaurant staff.
"The customers have to be willing to follow the guidelines," Rokos said.
Koos spoke with mayors of communities with large universities to draft the new orders, which he said are a combination of what those communities have enacted.
Koos said the town will continue encouraging people to follow the new guidelines, but that it's "really up to the individuals to be aware of their environment and their surroundings."
"I think as these numbers climb the younger population is realizing that they’re not immune and they’re not by virtue of their age given more protection than other people,” he said.
In addition to limiting social gatherings on private property, the town issued requirements for face coverings, social distancing and limits on multiple parties in common areas or parking lots.
Gatherings in violation of the ordinance requirements will be deemed a "nuisance party," with hosts and guests subject to fines of up to $750.
Over the weekend the Normal Police Department received several complaints of parties, but were ultimately able to gain voluntary compliance. Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers' main goal when responding to complaints of parties or social gatherings is to seek compliance first.
"Our goal is to educate, we don't want to jump right to fines," he said.
Illinois State Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said he did not hear any complaints about on- or off-campus parties over the weekend. Students living in the resident halls are complying with face coverings as well.
"As far as right now, I'm glad the first weekend went well," said Woodruff. "I'm hopeful students remain vigilant and comply."
Analisa Trofimuk of The Pantagraph contributed to this story.
