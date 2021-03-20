Watch now: How the McLean County census count was adapted amid COVID-19

“The eyes of municipalities throughout the state are on Springfield and how they are going to address their budget problems, because it’s well known that it’s potentially at the expense of the local level,” Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement.

Renner said he’s “not expecting much of a fiscal change” based on the estimates. What could change, he said, is the shape of Bloomington's nine wards, which are drawn every decade based on population.

When the ward boundaries are determined in 2021, Renner said they will likely show population on the east side holding steady as development there has paused. The west side and other neighborhoods, he said, will show more people living there again because of infill and revitalization efforts.

Gleason largely agreed, explaining that any new development and investment in the city are precursors and symptoms of a growing population.

“The real estate market remains hot, there were new restaurants and large projects that are adding jobs and enhancing our quality of life, and a lot of people who are working hard to build a destination community,” Gleason said. “It’s all things we know — and now it looks like the world knows.”

Normal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}