Watch now: How the McLean County census count was adapted amid COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Counting every person in a county is difficult — especially in a pandemic — but officials have not indicated concerns about the decennial tally of residents in 2020.
“The pandemic was a huge obstacle,” said Alyssa Cooper, community planner for the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. “But I’m not really concerned with our count.”
The census determines population, which in turn is used to calculate how much federal money local governments will receive for a number of purposes including emergency response management, fire departments, infrastructure, roads, housing options, health clinics and hospitals, and social services.
Because release of 2020's data has been delayed because of the pandemic, allowing the U.S. Census Bureau to “double-check everything,” Cooper said she doesn’t know when numbers will be released, but she expects them to come “probably summer or late summer.” In contrast, 2010's census data was released in December 2010.
Cooper led the county’s Complete Count Committee, which she said is the liaison between the community and the U.S. Census Bureau. The committee consisted of different groups throughout the county such as libraries and universities.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, McLean County’s self-response rate in 2020 was 72.9% compared to the 72.6% rate in 2010 – a “pretty good job” considering it increased amid a pandemic, Cooper said.
“Our response rate has to be as close to 100(%) as possible, but our self-response rate, the higher it is, the fewer resources we need to spend and the fewer efforts it takes with the Census Bureau to get boots on the ground like door-to-door counting,” Cooper said.
The U.S. Census Bureau said Illinois' overall response rate was 99.9%.
McLean County originally planned 70 to 80 in-person events to promote census completion, but the pandemic altered those plans. The Complete Count Committee switched to mostly virtual events and held some socially-distanced gatherings, ultimately still holding about 80 events.
The county also pooled resources with about 10 nearby counties for a marketing campaign to inform people about completing the census.
Cooper emphasized the importance of counting every person, but acknowledged the difficulties of doing that.
“Some places in the country (large cities) are probably not getting as much funding as they should because the sheer exercise of counting everybody is just really, really hard, but for our county, we did a pretty good job getting everyone counted,” Cooper said.
Bloomington
Bloomington leaders are optimistic that 2020 census figures will show a boost since the 2010 count, which put the city at 76,610 people.
“Our estimate puts us around or just over 80,000, so 4% or 5% growth, which is similar to some other cities — it’s essentially flat growth,” Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said. “We’re probably not going to be affected as much as other area cities and across Illinois, which have seen dramatic population decline.”
If those numbers hold, Bloomington could be on track to receive more cash from the federal government, which uses population data to calculate and distribute funds through its Community Development Block Grant program. In fiscal year 2020, Bloomington received $574,410 in CDBG funds based on its 2010 census count. That comes out to $7,498 per 1,000 people.
The estimated higher count should also mean the city receives more money from the state, which also considers population when dealing out revenue from its income, use and motor fuel taxes. In fiscal year 2020, the state gave Bloomington a combined $13.01 million based on its 2010 population. That translates to $98,385 per 1,000 people from the income tax; $34,576 per 1,000 people from the use tax; and $36,902 per 1,000 people from the motor fuel tax.
But because the coronavirus pandemic constricted those revenue streams, local governments could now be on the short end of the fiscal stick when the state distributes the funds using the 2020 count.
“The eyes of municipalities throughout the state are on Springfield and how they are going to address their budget problems, because it’s well known that it’s potentially at the expense of the local level,” Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement.
Renner said he’s “not expecting much of a fiscal change” based on the estimates. What could change, he said, is the shape of Bloomington's nine wards, which are drawn every decade based on population.
When the ward boundaries are determined in 2021, Renner said they will likely show population on the east side holding steady as development there has paused. The west side and other neighborhoods, he said, will show more people living there again because of infill and revitalization efforts.
Gleason largely agreed, explaining that any new development and investment in the city are precursors and symptoms of a growing population.
“The real estate market remains hot, there were new restaurants and large projects that are adding jobs and enhancing our quality of life, and a lot of people who are working hard to build a destination community,” Gleason said. “It’s all things we know — and now it looks like the world knows.”
Normal
Though the census data has been delayed, Normal Director of Communications Cathy Oloffson said it has not affected the day-to-day operations of the town. While it does affect some grant funding, she said the town is not delaying applying for grant dollars, and the town “continues to work to secure funding for taxpayer benefit.”
The town expects to receive $1.853 million from the state motor fuel tax in the incoming fiscal year; $5.69 million from the income tax; $2.88 million from the local use tax; and various grants awarded to the town, including Rebuild Illinois, from which Normal expects $3.3 million over the next two years.
“We believe our communities enjoyed a high response rate (about 70%), thanks to collaborative efforts across the county to encourage participation; as a result of this, we aren’t concerned about potential COVID impact,” Oloffson said in an email to The Pantagraph. “We anticipate at least similar numbers or growth; we have no reason to believe we’ll see a population decrease.”
Education
The census determines federal funding for what schools call “title” programs. The biggest of those is Title 1, which provides extra support for schools in high-poverty areas.
“That’s pretty critical,” said District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly, to what the district receives in federal “title” money. “That’s why there was a push for everyone to complete it (the census).”
Sheridan, Bent, Stevenson and Irving elementary schools are Title 1 schools.
“Those kids receive additional services,” through Title 1 money, said Reilly.
The money provides for more interventionists who help in math and reading in class for pull-out individual or small group work.
District 87 was part of the county-wide effort to spread the word to those who were concerned about filling out the census form that it was safe.
“It’s only once every 10 years, so you want it to be accurate,” Reilly said, adding that he’s “always” worried about an accurate count.
While Title 1 is the bigger program, Title 2 money also provides extra support for kids in non-Title 1 schools.
Other “title” programs are smaller dollars for things such as drug education, alcohol awareness and additional teachers for lower class sizes.
Illinois State University’s Center for Civic Engagement Assistant Director Harriett Steinbach was ISU’s representative on the McLean County Complete Count Committee.
Historically, there are very low response rates in college student areas. “That’s not unique to ISU,” she said.
A Census Bureau map from a decade ago showed areas near the ISU campus marked in red with a response rate of less than 60%, said Steinbach.
“I felt bad every time I looked at it,” she said.
This time, the university put together a comprehensive plan to encourage students to complete their census form. The campaign aimed at off-campus students was set to launch right after spring break in 2020. Then the pandemic hit and the campus switched all its classes to remote learning for the rest of the semester.
Under the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, students living away from home at school were supposed to be counted at school even if they temporarily moved elsewhere because of the pandemic.
ISU switched gears and focused on getting messages to students and parents about the census guidelines, calling for students to be counted at their college residence, not their home residence. A campus-wide email was sent to all students and information was included in the parent/family newsletter, said Steinbach.
Students living on campus were all counted, a population that surpassed 6,000, Steinbach said.
That was done under rules that applied to people living in “group quarters,” such as nursing homes, group homes, halfway houses and prisons.
“Students living in on-campus housing are counted through their university as part of our Group Quarters Operation,” according to a statement from the U.S. Census Bureau.