Watch now: Hundreds rally for President Donald Trump in Normal

"We are psyched to have President Trump be elected for another four years," Brown said. "He’s done great things for this county, and he will continue to do great things for this country.”

Brown cited Trump's efforts to create more jobs, specifically in the coal mining industry. She said she personally had a family member who lost his job in Colorado when many coal mines shuttered.

"He lost his job, and they pretty much lost everything that they had ever worked for," said Brown. "President Trump came back, reopened some of the mining facilities, which gave a lot of people their jobs back.

"I think job creation is the number one thing that keeps this country going."

Metz said she hoped the night's debate was calmer than the last, which she said was full of interruptions and didn't get to the core of the issues discussed.

"There was too much bickering and they didn't get to any of the issues," Metz said. "Hopefully this time it will be better."

Naffziger said he hoped Trump was able to talk about his accomplishments over the last four years.