Watch now: Hundreds rally for President Donald Trump in Normal

NORMAL — Hundreds filled Corn Crib stadium Thursday with flags and signs to show support for President Donald Trump. The event was the same night Trump faced off against former Vice President Joe Biden in a debate in Nashville.
The economy, foreign relations and national unity were among a few of the key issues identified.
"I'm very concerned where our country is going," said Dale Naffziger of Bloomington, who said he supported Trump.
The McLean County Republic Party and WRPW-FM hosted the free screening and rally for Thursday night's presidential debate. The crowd was buzzing with excitement as anticipation, chanting "four more years." More than 900 attended, organizers said.
The night featured state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, as well as YouTube commentator Ty Smith, known as the "Modern Renaissance Man."
Tammy Brown of Roanoke, Terri Metz of Morton, Jodi Clay of Normal and Tonya Cook of Cooksville were picking out yard signs prior to the rally, decked out in Trump 2020 flags and hats.
"We are psyched to have President Trump be elected for another four years," Brown said. "He’s done great things for this county, and he will continue to do great things for this country.”
Brown cited Trump's efforts to create more jobs, specifically in the coal mining industry. She said she personally had a family member who lost his job in Colorado when many coal mines shuttered.
"He lost his job, and they pretty much lost everything that they had ever worked for," said Brown. "President Trump came back, reopened some of the mining facilities, which gave a lot of people their jobs back.
"I think job creation is the number one thing that keeps this country going."
Metz said she hoped the night's debate was calmer than the last, which she said was full of interruptions and didn't get to the core of the issues discussed.
"There was too much bickering and they didn't get to any of the issues," Metz said. "Hopefully this time it will be better."
Naffziger said he hoped Trump was able to talk about his accomplishments over the last four years.
"I'd like him to talk about his accomplishments, what he's gotten done with so many people working," Naffziger said. "To me, with everybody in Washington working against him, doesn’t that tell you something that we need?"
