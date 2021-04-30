Watch now: Illinois braces for impact of lost congressional seat

Bustos said the decision was not out of fear of losing. Her district, which includes the Quad Cities, Peoria, Rockford and vast swaths of rural territory in between, has been trending Republican, with former President Donald Trump carrying it in both 2016 and 2020 and few Democratic-leaning areas around to shore it up in a remap.

But on balance, Illinois' congressional Republicans appear to have the most at stake as Democrats seek to at least maintain the 13 seats they currently hold.

Shaw said "it would be shocking if the final map that emerges is not one that has a very partisan tilt to it," with Democrats viewing Illinois as one of the few opportunities for the party to shore up its fragile House majority.

"Speaker Pelosi has a big picture view of the world, and she has a fairly narrow majority in the House," Shaw said. "And it may be that 2022 is a tough year for Democrats given just how midterms are. So she's gonna look at the map and say, 'Hey, Illinois, (currently) 13 to 5, you know, let's at least make it 13 to 4.'"

"I think national Democrats are going to want a lock in this advantage here, and then state Democrats, of course, are going to have that same incentive," he said.