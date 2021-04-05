Watch now: Illinois housing advocates plan next steps amid pandemic economic uncertainty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were able to resolve that in this new session, which I think makes it easier for the bill to move now in the Senate,” Ramirez said. “I think the big question for us is how soon.”

Regarding the initial concerns from property managers, Mini said the latest changes have caused the banking and real estate industries to take a neutral stance on the bill.

“It's been amended quite a bit from when it was initially brought up at the end of session last year,” Mini said. “We still have concerns about the sealing of eviction records, but I think we've gotten to a place where if it's limited to addressing those that were affected by the pandemic, that's something that we can live with.”

Ramirez said she remains “hopeful” the legislation could be called for debate in the Senate as early as next week, and that she expects the governor’s office to view the bill as a priority.

During the course of the pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued successive monthly moratoriums on evictions due to financial hardship beginning in March of last year, with the most recent moratorium being issued on April 2.