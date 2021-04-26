Watch now: Illinois is losing a U.S. House seat. What McLean County political leaders think the outcome will be.

BLOOMINGTON — The probability that Illinois' representation in the U.S. House would further decline became a reality Monday, with the U.S. Census Bureau releasing population totals showing that state lost 18,000 people over the last decade. The change was expected, but did not stop local and state political figures from assigning blame.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon upon hearing the news.
"After 7 years of population loss, not surprising that Illinois lost a House seat. High taxes, runaway regulatory environment & corruption in Springfield play a major role in that decline. Here’s hoping @GovPritzker will honor his ‘fair maps’ promise for redistricting. #Census2020," he posted.
After 7 years of population loss, not surprising that Illinois lost a House seat. High taxes, runaway regulatory environment & corruption in Springfield play a major role in that decline. Here’s hoping @GovPritzker will honor his ‘fair maps’ promise for redistricting. #Census2020— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) April 26, 2021
Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, shared the following statement via email: "It is disappointing, but unfortunately not surprising that Illinois will lose a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census Apportionment. For years, poor policymaking and fiscal mismanagement by Democrats in Springfield has led to some of the highest taxes in America and made Illinois less competitive. As a result, many Illinoisans have made their voices heard with their feet and left for other states that are more business and tax friendly."
He continued, "As redistricting moves forward, it is now critical that Gov. Pritzker and Democrats in Springfield stand by their word to support an independent process. Illinoisans do not want a process that allows politicians to pick their own voters."
Illinois goes from 18 to 17 House members, continuing a 40-year trend of shedding congressional seats. The once-a-decade results of the census likely spell a loss of federal funding while at the same time strengthening Democrats’ political grip on the state.
“Most people who build a statistical model on how much federal money does a state get will find that more seats means more money,” said Brian Gaines, political scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Census numbers weren't available Monday for counties or cities such as Chicago. Other estimates have put the city's population at 8.87 million, up 2.8% from a decade ago. But with solid Democratic control of such a tightly packed bloc of voters, few will notice change there.
With Democrats holding 13 of the state's 18 congressional seats, controlling the governor's office and dominating the state Legislature, little else should change, Gaines said. The 14th Congressional District, running from the top to the bottom of the Chicago metropolitan area on its far western edge, will likely be redrawn to boost Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat who narrowly won a second term last fall by just over 1 percentage point over Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis.
Democrats are likely to take another run at the 13th District in central Illinois, where Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has won five straight elections in a district that already leans Democratic.
“We weren’t really expecting the partisan balance to shift very much,” Gaines said. "It’s already tilted in a way that slightly exaggerates how Democratic the state is.”
Said Davis: "It’s unfortunate, yet unsurprising, that Illinois lost population over the past decade. Democrats continue to push corruption, tax hikes, and job-killing policies, which have only made our outmigration problems worse. Governor Pritzker has done nothing to stem the flow of families and has only made it worse by encouraging the tax-and-spend habits of the Democrats in the General Assembly. As state lawmakers determine the course for redistricting, I urge the Democrats to keep their word on supporting independent redistricting, particularly Governor Pritzker, who pledged to veto any partisan-drawn map. The politicians in charge should not be using the census to pick their own voters and protect their own power.”
'Exodus of Illinois residents'
Fewer Electoral College votes will mean a little less influence on the national stage. But Illinois, a one-time bellwether whose voters chose the winning candidate in every presidential election from 1920 to 1996, has turned so heavily Democratic in national elections that it's no longer competitive; the last time it was in play for the GOP was 1988.
The cosmetic change — larger districts drawn to cover more ground for each member — aren't as immediately apparent, but eventually become evident to constituents.
McLean County party leaders echoed the loss of a seat was not surprising, though “of course it’s always disappointing to lose a delegate to Washington, D.C.,” said Patrick Cortesi, chairman for the local Democrats.
Connie Beard, chairwoman for the McLean County Republican Party, said given the “exodus of Illinois residents” in recent years, this was what she expected.
“I'm hopeful that voters don’t lose the fact that the reason we’re dealing with this is because of the mass exodus that’s been taking place in the last few years,” she said, noting Democrats have held much of the state’s leadership during this time. “We wouldn’t have to be worrying about this mess if we didn’t have people leaving the state.”
Beard said state leadership “needs to absolutely do more to stop the outflow of citizens leaving Illinois.”
Cortesi said he believes the legislators in Springfield are “doing everything they can to maintain our current population,” but the decline that led to the state losing a seat is “a sign of the times” and part of the “natural ebb and flow as people move to different parts of the country,” rather than politically motivated.
“People are retiring, our population is getting older,” he said. “It’s not terribly surprising they would want to move (elsewhere) to spend their retirement.”
Possible outcomes
Cortesi's prediction for the local impact of this redistricting will be the dissolution of the 18th congressional district, which covers Central and Western Illinois, includes parts of McLean County and extends west to the state border.
“Those voters in that area will be divided between the 17th and the 13th,” Cortesi predicts.
He said, as he wrote in the written testimony he submitted to the state redistricting committee, “I'm hopeful that Bloomington-Normal and all of McLean County will be in the same congressional district.”
Because much of the local parties’ efforts include educating voters on which districts they reside in, Cortesi said it would be helpful to have the entire community in one district so they can reach voters more easily.
“Because more people voting is always a good thing,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe redistricting will affect the Democratic control in Illinois.
Beard said before the redistricting process is complete and the maps are drawn, they won’t know the effect of losing a seat.
“We do anticipate changes in the congressional boundaries and we are working with our current elected representatives to do our best to support them in whatever decisions they have once the boundaries are announced,” she said.
Beard said the Democrats may have “a harder task” when they redraw the maps because it will likely affect areas where the demographic is more left-leaning, but she noted Republican-controlled areas will also be affected.
“Everyone will be keeping close eye and working and developing a smart strategy for dealing with the new changes,” she said. “Both parties are going to have a headache ahead because of this challenge. I don’t think there's any way around it. I do think that the current Republican leaders and possible new candidates will work hard to represent the voters to the best of their ability, though we won’t know who those voters are until the maps are drawn.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.