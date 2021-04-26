Watch now: Illinois is losing a U.S. House seat. What McLean County political leaders think the outcome will be.

McLean County party leaders echoed the loss of a seat was not surprising, though “of course it’s always disappointing to lose a delegate to Washington, D.C.,” said Patrick Cortesi, chairman for the local Democrats.

Connie Beard, chairwoman for the McLean County Republican Party, said given the “exodus of Illinois residents” in recent years, this was what she expected.

“I'm hopeful that voters don’t lose the fact that the reason we’re dealing with this is because of the mass exodus that’s been taking place in the last few years,” she said, noting Democrats have held much of the state’s leadership during this time. “We wouldn’t have to be worrying about this mess if we didn’t have people leaving the state.”

Beard said state leadership “needs to absolutely do more to stop the outflow of citizens leaving Illinois.”

Cortesi said he believes the legislators in Springfield are “doing everything they can to maintain our current population,” but the decline that led to the state losing a seat is “a sign of the times” and part of the “natural ebb and flow as people move to different parts of the country,” rather than politically motivated.

“People are retiring, our population is getting older,” he said. “It’s not terribly surprising they would want to move (elsewhere) to spend their retirement.”

Possible outcomes

Cortesi's prediction for the local impact of this redistricting will be the dissolution of the 18th congressional district, which covers Central and Western Illinois, includes parts of McLean County and extends west to the state border.

“Those voters in that area will be divided between the 17th and the 13th,” Cortesi predicts.

He said, as he wrote in the written testimony he submitted to the state redistricting committee, “I'm hopeful that Bloomington-Normal and all of McLean County will be in the same congressional district.”

Because much of the local parties’ efforts include educating voters on which districts they reside in, Cortesi said it would be helpful to have the entire community in one district so they can reach voters more easily.

“Because more people voting is always a good thing,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe redistricting will affect the Democratic control in Illinois.

Beard said before the redistricting process is complete and the maps are drawn, they won’t know the effect of losing a seat.

“We do anticipate changes in the congressional boundaries and we are working with our current elected representatives to do our best to support them in whatever decisions they have once the boundaries are announced,” she said.

Beard said the Democrats may have “a harder task” when they redraw the maps because it will likely affect areas where the demographic is more left-leaning, but she noted Republican-controlled areas will also be affected.

“Everyone will be keeping close eye and working and developing a smart strategy for dealing with the new changes,” she said. “Both parties are going to have a headache ahead because of this challenge. I don’t think there's any way around it. I do think that the current Republican leaders and possible new candidates will work hard to represent the voters to the best of their ability, though we won’t know who those voters are until the maps are drawn.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.