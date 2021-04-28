Watch now: Illinois lost population last decade. Here are some key takeaways

However, it must be noted that Illinois’ population woes are part of the continuing post-World War II population shift away from the Northeast and Midwest towards the South and West.

Though Illinois was the only Midwest state to lose population, the region as a whole grew at a sluggish 3.1%. The Northeast grew at a 4.1% clip while the South and West grew at 10.2% and 9.1% rates, respectively.

The reality is that Illinois, even when gaining population, has lost at least one Congressional seat every ten years since peaking at 27 seats in the early 1940s.

That likely would have continued this time around, as it did for other states that gained population but also lost a seat in Congress, such as Michigan, New York and Ohio.

Simply put, Illinois probably lost a seat in Congress for reasons mostly outside the state's control.

Here are some other key takeaways from Monday's apportionment announcement:

GOP members in danger

For the second consecutive redistricting cycle, state legislative Democrats are in control. And if the process goes anything like it did last time, it could be a bad omen for the state's five GOP members of Congress.