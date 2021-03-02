Watch now: In first debate, Bloomington mayoral candidates present divergent visions for city's future

"It's time to approach city hall with a more proactive lens, full of elected officials who communicate with their community and bring impactful and equitable solutions," Gunderson said in her opening statement.

"Now is not the time for local leaders who are inexperienced or passive participants in Bloomington's growth," Straza said, after touting how the companies he's managed have combined revenues of over $50 million.

The three candidates shined most when answering questions aimed at unpacking those agendas and tarnished when confronted with a view that opposed it.

For Straza, economic development was a clear strong-suit, while social issues like access to housing were weak points.

"My vision is to make Bloomington the entrepreneurial capital of the Midwest," Straza said at one point in the debate.

To accomplish that goal, Straza said the city needs to put more support behind small businesses, streamline the process of approving new development and implement standardized incentives for prospective companies looking to develop here.