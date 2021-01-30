ROANOKE — Standing in the doorway to his blacksmith/welding shop, Curt Fehr can point to reminders of nearly every great flood Roanoke has seen over the last century.

The notches on the wooden doorframe tell the story — from 1924, when floodwaters hit 48 inches from the floor, to 2013, at the 68-inch mark.

Each indentation symbolizes a brutal cycle of muddy water inundating this now-102-year-old structure and the process of removing the remnants left behind so the building can be salvaged.

Others have not been so lucky.

"We are blessed," said Fehr, 59. "After a flood here, we can go to our homes and they're relatively unscathed. There's quite a few people this last flood there that their houses are going to be razed."

For decades, flooding has been a consistent part of life in Roanoke, where Panther Creek has claimed countless homes and businesses each time the winding tributary tops its banks.

The last was in mid-July, when a flash flood destroyed the Panther Creek Apartments mere yards from the waterway and about a block from Fehr's blacksmith shop.

The cleanup has concluded, but like with Fehr’s doorframe, there are stark reminders of the damage. Six months later, the apartments sit abandoned — doors and windows left open as if it were simply left to dry.

It is one of four structures deserted after the most recent flood, said Mayor Michael Smith.

"Many homeowners have taken steps to help prevent water and sewage backup without help from outside agencies," Smith said in an email. "Homeowners that are frequently impacted have difficult decisions to make as to stay or move."

Those who stay face the prospect of another flood, which seem to be getting worse over the years, with few solutions on the horizon to make it stop.

"There's really nothing that anybody can do when it rains like it has in the past to cause the flooding, which is 8 to 10 inches of rain in 10 hours," said Ross Gingrich, 63, who lives near the creek. "I wish there was something we could do."

‘It’s getting worse’

Founded in the mid-1800s and about halfway between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, Roanoke is crisscrossed by areas considered flood plains by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The designation restricts development and requires flood insurance in certain areas. FEMA spent years updating outdated flood maps following Hurricane Katrina and to reflect rising sea level changes.

Fehr’s grandfather founded B.J. Fehr Inc. welding and blacksmith shop in 1917 at 209 N. Main St. in Roanoke. According to the markings on the shop's door frame, floods were much more sporadic until the 1990s.

Panther Creek snakes across the southern edge of Roanoke with arms branching off to form a "U" through the middle of the village. The most prone is the west branch of the Panther, which flows into the Mackinaw River.

Fehr said the natural curvatures of the creek cause issues. Overgrown brush or the addition of bridges could be a problem, blocking waterflow.

"It's getting worse," he said. "I'm not necessarily a climate change person. Things have changed, we're getting more flood, and I'm not sure who's to blame. Mother Nature?"

A September 2013 flash flood forced residents and owners to abandon at least three structures, which Smith said the "village had to raze at considerable expense to the residents of Roanoke since the owners walked away from them."

The village cleaned up the creek, mowed down brush and removed small trees to improve waterflow. The process was repeated in 2018.

Fehr — who decided to wire his power equipment from the ceiling to avoid dangerous conditions after floods — said the maintenance work bought the village some time, and residents "had a grace period until September 2019." That fall, the floodwaters hit 28 inches, according to the markings on Fehr's doorway.

In 2016, after drafting a $7.5 million flood resiliency plan with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the village applied for and was ultimately denied federal relief.

If it had been awarded, Roanoke planned to use the money to tear down buildings and develop the area south of Illinois 116 into a park setting to prevent future flood damage.

The July 2020 floods came after a storm dumped 8 inches of rain on the Woodford County town within three hours. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency and approval for federal assistance.

The state estimated at least 41 homes and four businesses in the county had major damage and uninsured losses. The assessment put the damage total at $1.3 million.

Following the July flood, the village and citizens formed a committee to investigate potential solutions, but Smith said "unfortunately Roanoke sits in the middle of a saucer that drains some 27 square miles."

The committee is working through potential short- and long-term solutions for flood mitigation, said committee member Staci Bowman Fairchild, of Roanoke. Its primary focus is cleaning Panther Creek to "ensure water coming from the fields to the north of town can flow efficiently," she said.

"The projects do take time, money, and buy-in from officials outside of the community, and the Village Board continues to collaborate with county and township officials on solutions to ensure that water exiting the village limits on the south side of town is not impeded in any way," Fairchild said, adding that the committee hopes to have a solution implemented soon.

The village is facing tens “of millions of dollars to even consider mitigating future floods," Smith said, adding that "the village certainly doesn't have means to fund a project of this scale."

Smith did not respond to The Pantagraph's specific questions regarding potential short- or long-term solutions discussed following the flood, or with the village's flood committee following the July flood.

Village board meeting minutes from October show committee members received an estimated $41,000 quote from Wolf Creek Excavating to clean the creek throughout town.

Flood committee member Bob Gillson, who according to board meeting minutes spoke with the excavating company, said, "Right now, we're working with a committee of some citizens from town and we're trying to come up with plans and solutions on how to move forward."

November board meeting minutes show flood committee members also considered removing a covered bridge that crosses the creek near the Roanoke Ford dealership, 217 W. Hussman St., that "causes a bottleneck when excess rain occurs."

Gillson said discussions will continue at 7 p.m. Monday during the Village Board meeting, which will be held through Zoom. Meeting information can be accessed through the village's website under the most recent meeting agenda.

Fix the creek, or leave it be?

Between clearing the creek of weeds and timber and facing other multimillion-dollar options, residents now wonder if there is a "fixable" solution for flooding. Some just take the punches as they come, keeping an eye on the waters and doing their best to mitigate the damage on their own.

As the village continues working to find a solution, residents have tossed around ideas that may help, though they can't be sure. Keeping the creek clean is a common theme among many.

"It would be a horrendous task to keep up," Gingrinch said. "But, those are things that would just help to a certain point, and after that it's just going to flood no matter what because of the natural curvatures and things that are always going to be here.”

Gingrinch added, "I'm not so sure they have a choice or an option to make this better, or to do things better in that regard, just because of the magnitude of flooding that we have."

Panther Creek winds through Ron Johnson's back yard, sitting just yards away from the house he's lived in for 36 years. The water has only touched the top of his porch twice in that time: once in 2013, and the most recent last summer.

To Johnson, clearing the weeds will only do the village so much if they cannot remove the larger trees.

"The big issue is the way the creek is when you get out east of town," he said. "The creek starts snaking around. If there was some way they could straighten out pieces of it and make it more of a channel than a meandering creek full of timber and trees ... That's where the issue lies."

But, Johnson said there is no way to be sure. So, for now, he will continue watching, waiting and assessing the floods as they come.

"It is what it is," he said. "You're never going to beat Mother Nature."

