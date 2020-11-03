Watch now: It's Election Day in Bloomington-Normal. Here are 10 things to know. 🗳️

If you’re not yet registered but hope to vote through a standard ballot, you’ll need to bring an election judge two forms of identification, one of which must include your current address. You can then register — and vote — at your polling place.

What is a provisional ballot?

Provisional ballots allow residents to cast a vote even if their right to vote has been questioned. They’re investigated and processed in the two weeks after Election Day and kept separate from standard ballots.

What if I make a mistake?

You’re entitled to a replacement ballot.

If you want to replace your paper ballot, you can ask an election judge at the voting site to spoil that ballot and you’ll receive a new one. If you make a mistake on a mail-in ballot, you can take the ballot to your local polling site and surrender it to an election judge. You’ll then be able to vote through a standard ballot.

If you’ve already cast your ballot, there are no take-backs, and it’s illegal to vote again. Voting more than once in an election in Illinois is a felony, punishable by two to five years in prison.

What if I want to vote in person but have a mail-in ballot?