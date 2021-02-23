Watch now: It's official. Here's where Connect Transit wants to create $18 million transit hub

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group assessed eight to 10 sites and identified three potential locations based on a set of criteria, such as location shape and size, ownership, and location to existing Connect Transit routes.

Board members considered two other options during the meeting: 202 W. Market St., now the city-owned Market Street parking deck, and 102 S. East St., the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge, owned by Devyn Corp.

Trustees echoed many of the comments regarding the three properties considered for the future site, mentioning pros and cons for all three locations.

While the Market Street location seemed like a viable option with just enough space at 45,830 square feet, the parking deck is used by surrounding businesses. Several board members said they didn't want to move forward with the property without securing partnerships to address the issue.

"I think we really do need to be mindful about our impact on our community partners," Trustee Tim McCue said about the Market Street property.

Members identified the CII East building and parking lot, the smallest of the three at 45,830 square feet, as the least favorite. The building an parking lot's most recent EAV is $166,649 and $34,461.