Watch now: Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub owners appear before liquor hearing

They said they have continued following previous COVID-19 rules through limited capacity, mask requirements and social distancing.

An independent administrative hearing officer will conduct the liquor hearing. A report will be presented to the liquor commission, which is also the Normal Town Council, to issue a recommendation.

The town could pursue a written warning or a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation; suspend the liquor license for 10 days; or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission following the decision.

In September, the pub received $20,000 through the state’s Business Interruption Grant program, a $636 million plan to provide economic relief to small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program leverages federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist with losses or expenses incurred during the pandemic. Grant monies could assist with expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities and other operational costs.