Watch now: Joe's Station House lawyer says they're appealing $4,170 COVID fine

NORMAL — A lawyer for a Normal business fined $4,170 for COVID rule violations says they'll be appealing the ruling.
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub, 305 N. Veterans Parkway, was issued three fines for defying a state indoor dining ban, which Normal said violated town liquor code: a $250 fine for the first offense; a $500 fine for the second; and a $1,000 fine for the third.
The pub must also pay $920 for court reporter fees, and a $1,500 fee for Normal to hire an independent attorney to conduct a liquor hearing on behalf of the town liquor commission.
Normal handed down the fines in a 5-2 vote during a Monday night liquor commission meeting. Councilmen Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against issuing the fine.
Tom DeVore, representing pub owners Joe and Tony Wargo, said they intend to appeal the decision to the state Liquor Control Commission. DeVore has argued that the pub did not violate the town's liquor code and that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders are not state law.
Todd Greenburg, a Bloomington-Normal attorney, recommended the fines after reviewing evidence presented during a Jan. 5 liquor commission hearing. In a report to the town liquor commission and pub owners, Greenburg said the pub did the state law.
Greenburg determined that the Illinois Emergency Management Act gives the governor "authority to issue executive orders which are binding state laws prohibiting indoor on-premises consumption of food and drink during a pandemic for successive thirty-day periods," he wrote.
Councilman Kevin McCarthy said, in his talks with business owners who were following state mandates, a majority wanted to see some repercussions for those not complying with the rules.
"Joe's operated outside of the rules that everybody else was playing by," he said. He added that, "When we start talking about businesses, the other businesses were being disadvantaged by Joe's, and that is their opinion. They continued to operate and generate revenue while everybody else was compliant."
Councilwoman Karyn Smith said, it is not the council's place to pick and choose which laws to follow. She added that the hearing officer was clear in his report that a violation of Governor J.B. Prtizker's executive order banning indoor dining is a violation to town liquor code.
"I think its a mark of privilege that this restaurant not only felt that it was above the law, but it could broadcast that," she said.
Preston and Nord voiced concerns with the town enforcing the state's COVID-rules through local liquor code.
"The only item that is used as substance behind this fine is that they violated state (law), not anything actually within the liquor code revolving around the liquor code itself," Preston said. "I think this is a state issue, and if the state wants to enforce it, the state should enforce it."
Following the liquor commission hearing, the Normal Town Council heard a presentation to use $335,350 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds for its COVID-19 housing assistance program.
Normal intends to use the funds to help residents struggling with rent and utilities during the pandemic. Town staff hope to allocate the funds ahead of the expiration of state and federal eviction moratoriums, which they said could exacerbate the need for assistance.
The town will hold a virtual public hearing Feb. 10, and will seek public comment on the issue Feb. 4 through Feb. 22. Normal will formally consider the proposal during its March 1 meeting.
In other business, the Town Council approved several ordinances, including:
- A resolution authorizing a frame rail replacement and corrosion repairs to a 2009 Pierce Fire Engine.
- A resolution conditionally approving a final development plan: Phase 4 of the J & M Planned Unit Development.
- An ordinance conditionally vacating an easement within the J&M Planned Unit Development Lot 1.
- A resolution conditionally approving the first amended final plat of the J&M Planned Unit Development.
