Watch now: Joe's Station House lawyer says they're appealing $4,170 COVID fine

"I think its a mark of privilege that this restaurant not only felt that it was above the law, but it could broadcast that," she said.

Preston and Nord voiced concerns with the town enforcing the state's COVID-rules through local liquor code.

"The only item that is used as substance behind this fine is that they violated state (law), not anything actually within the liquor code revolving around the liquor code itself," Preston said. "I think this is a state issue, and if the state wants to enforce it, the state should enforce it."

Normal intends to use the funds to help residents struggling with rent and utilities during the pandemic. Town staff hope to allocate the funds ahead of the expiration of state and federal eviction moratoriums, which they said could exacerbate the need for assistance.