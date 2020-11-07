BLOOMINGTON — Agree or disagree, Bloomington-Normal residents had plenty to say with the history-making announcement Saturday that Joe Biden had secured enough projected electoral votes to become president-elect, bringing impromptu celebrations but also persistent calls that the declaration is premature.

GOP President Donald Trump offered no concession speech after television networks declared his Democratic opponent the winner following a bitterly fought campaign amid a global pandemic. The president has indicated a legal challenge is probable.

Biden, who would be the oldest man ever sworn into the office, won both Illinois and McLean County.

The chairwoman of the county Democratic Party said she was "overwhelmed" Saturday morning.

“My first reaction is unbelievable relief,” Nikita Richards told The Pantagraph. “The American people have been under the thumb of this oppressive administration for four, long years ... We have been under an immense amount of stress from economic strife to social strife to racial equity strife. The American people can breathe. I am elated.”

Biden's running mate, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first woman and first person of color elected vice president of the U.S. She has Black and South Asian heritage.

“It gives me such relief to know that we will be able to continue our work, carrying out our values with a president who shares those values,” said Richards, who is the first Black woman to chair the local party. "We will be very clear that this presidential election doesn’t erase everything. It is not a quick fix and it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but at least we have a fighting chance to restore much of what was at risk for being lost.”

'We all want our legal ballots counted'

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said she's standing by her president, asking for patience until all of the votes are counted and certified.

“The news media are not the ones who declare the winner of an election,” she told The Pantagraph. “That responsibility goes to the voters. So, they can say all they want to say, but it is not official, and in my mind, they are taking great liberties in swaying public opinion by making such declarations when there are many challenges still underway such as voter recounts and other steps that would call into question whether or not the legal ballots are counted. We all want our legal ballots counted.”

“I believe the grass-roots voter should hope that we are not allowing the media to make these decisions when it is actually the vote that counts,” Beard said.

Trump said his campaign will start bringing the case to court starting Monday.

Joe Alexander, a Clinton resident, echoed Beard in saying that it is premature to call the election and agreed there are several steps that have to be taken before declaring a winner.

“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” Alexander said. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”

Similar claims were made Saturday at rallies in support of the president held in cities from Atlanta and Tallahassee to Austin, Bismarck, Boise and Phoenix. Crowds in support of Biden gathered in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities.

Raegan Rinchiuso and Jamie Behrens stood outside of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington early Saturday afternoon holding signs reading “You’re fired” and “You can’t fix stupid, but we did vote him out.”

Rinchiuso described Biden’s victory as a relief.

“I didn’t realize how tense I was until they announced that they called for Biden and now I just feel a little lighter,” Rinchiusio said.

'A movement toward justice'

A few blocks away, Bloomington Ald. Jenn Carrillo spoke to a large crowd holding Black Lives Matter signs and Biden flags during a gathering at Withers Park on Saturday. Carrillo said the event was not meant as a rally for Biden, but a “farewell to Trump and a warm welcome to Biden.” She said that no specific organizations were hosting the event and that it was just meant to be a celebration among a group of community members.

“We just dislike Donald Trump and we are happy that he is out of a job,” Carrillo said.

Keith Moldovan, a Bloomington resident who attended the demonstration, held a sign that read, “I need to be able to tell my children I did not stay silent.”

“I voted, I’m glad he is out of here,” Moldovan said.

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said the Saturday announcement was a win for the Black community. She said the organization had a strong turnout effort.

"For generations, African-Americans have endured the brutal hand of systemic racism and discrimination. This is more than a win — this is a movement toward justice. We will hold all elected officials equally accountable," she said.

While the group does not support any specific political party, the branch acknowledged the importance of this historic moment in time, said NAACP 1st Vice President and NAACP State Officer Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson.

“The criticality of this moment is undeniable, as our beloved America’s history books are now forever altered. The NAACP proudly acknowledges and applauds the worth and essence of the African American community, and salute this momentous occasion, as the arc of justice bends toward equality for all—in spite of continued racial disparities.”

Richards said "it gives us a sense of hope."

"All of our hard work has paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder to be the leader of this local party that has pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to push for change," she said. "This means so much.”

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

