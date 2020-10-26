Watch now: Juneteenth will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington; council approves public arts commission

BOOMINGTON — Juneteenth will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington.
The city council approved the change on Monday.
Held on June 19, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery. City Manager Tim Gleason said the Human Relations Commission would lead educational events that would take place to celebrate the holiday.
“The educational aspect of it was extremely important to me,” said Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe, who brought forth the initial proposal in July. The approved proposal includes educational events that would be held the weekend following June 19.
If the holiday were to fall on a weekday, city employees would not receive a paid day off.
The implementation of the city holiday comes after the council has discussed the topic multiple times over the last few months. Discussion during last week's committee of the whole meeting included proposals for what recognizing the holiday would look like. This week, council approved to move forward with the committee.
Also on Monday, the council approved moving forward with a proposal created by Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus for a Public Arts Commission that would help display local art throughout the city. The council also discussed this measure at their meeting last week and came to the conclusion that they would have to vote on the implementation of a seven-person committee and funding specific projects.
