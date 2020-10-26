Watch now: Juneteenth will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington; council approves public arts commission

BOOMINGTON — Juneteenth will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington.

The city council approved the change on Monday.

Held on June 19, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery. City Manager Tim Gleason said the Human Relations Commission would lead educational events that would take place to celebrate the holiday.

“The educational aspect of it was extremely important to me,” said Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe, who brought forth the initial proposal in July. The approved proposal includes educational events that would be held the weekend following June 19.

If the holiday were to fall on a weekday, city employees would not receive a paid day off.