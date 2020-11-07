Watch now: Kamala Harris VP win a historic moment, says Bloomington-Normal NAACP president

BLOOMINGTON — While local Democrats rejoiced at Saturday’s news that Joe Biden had been elected as the 46th President of the United States, some such as Linda Foster were equally thrilled with Kamala Harris’ historic role in becoming the first female vice president-elect.
“I’m excited about what she brings to the table,” said Foster, the president for the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “Her history of being a woman, of being a Black woman and an Indian woman, will serve her well as vice president.”
Harris’ father, Donald, is a Stanford University professor emeritus of economics Jamaican immigrant, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a biologist and an immigrant from India.
"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” she Tweeted Saturday afternoon after confirmation of the victory. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”
The results and consequences of the 2020 election will be critical to the Black community, Foster said. And it could be an important step toward having the first female president.
“That’s what normally happens,” Foster said. “If she can do the job as vice president, and we know she will, by all means, we believe that she will have the capability and the skill and the knowledge and the background to fill those shoes, if necessary before the next election, or after.”
“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” said Joe Alexander, Clinton resident. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”
Support Local Journalism
McLean County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikita Richards was also proud of the historic moment.
“This is historical and I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.
Foster said that there were a lot of quality candidates that Biden considered for the vice presidential slot.
“We know that she has been in politics for a while and we know she has been on both sides of the issues, making decisions on people’s lives and now she will be in a position to help make decisions about people’s lives but with a lot more information and a lot more history behind her,” Foster said. “Today is a new day and I believe that between Miss Harris and Mr. Biden, they will be good for America. They will help heal our country and come together as one.”
Harris is the third woman after Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin to be picked as the vice-presidential nominee for a major party ticket. She ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and attracted national attention before ending her campaign on Dec. 3, 2019, due to a lack of funding. She later endorsed Biden and was announced as his running mate on Aug. 11.
Harris, 55, does have a Central Illinois connection. She lived in Champaign-Urbana when a youngster in the late 1960s. Her father was a professor of economics at the University of Illinois.
She was San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator.
President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.