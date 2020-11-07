Watch now: Kamala Harris VP win a historic moment, says Bloomington-Normal NAACP president

“That’s what normally happens,” Foster said. “If she can do the job as vice president, and we know she will, by all means, we believe that she will have the capability and the skill and the knowledge and the background to fill those shoes, if necessary before the next election, or after.”

+2 McLean County GOP chair: Media doesn't declare winners, voters do “There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” said Joe Alexander, Clinton resident. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikita Richards was also proud of the historic moment.

“This is historical and I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.

Foster said that there were a lot of quality candidates that Biden considered for the vice presidential slot.

“We know that she has been in politics for a while and we know she has been on both sides of the issues, making decisions on people’s lives and now she will be in a position to help make decisions about people’s lives but with a lot more information and a lot more history behind her,” Foster said. “Today is a new day and I believe that between Miss Harris and Mr. Biden, they will be good for America. They will help heal our country and come together as one.”