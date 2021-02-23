Watch now: Kelby Cumpston, Mollie Ward will face off for Bloomington's Ward 7 seat

Cumpston said he was a “little disappointed” with Tuesday’s turnout, and that he hopes to increase his number of earned votes by April.

“More people today in Bloomington probably got their car washed today than voted,” Cumpston said. “But come April we’ll be ready...we’re ready for change.”

Cumpston is a project manager at residential housing general contractor BCM. He also has served on the Bloomington Building Board of Appeals and was involved in the Bloomington-Normal Really Really Free Market, the McLean County COVID-19 Mutual Aid project and Occupy BloNo.

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Ward said she was feeling “happy and excited” about the results.

Asked if she expected the margin to be as tight as it was, Ward said it suggests that “her neighbors” are “more interested in getting the work of government done than making noise.”