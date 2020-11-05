Watch now: Key races. What comes next. Get your Thursday election update with Pantagraph reporters.

BLOOMINGTON — The way McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard felt on Wednesday, Election Day was a victory for the GOP locally.
"Overall, I am very pleased that the proposed 'Blue Wave' they thought would sweep over the county didn't materialize," she said, pointing to victories up and down the ballot.
At the very top of the ticket, though, there were still questions about whether President Donald Trump would win over challenger Democrat Joe Biden.
That was not something Richard Kellerhals, of Bloomington, was happy about. A second Trump term would mean “the country will go downhill fast," he said.
“It is just terrible the things (Trump) has done and will do especially if he gets four more years,” Kellerhals said in an interview outside the McLean County Museum of History.
The divergent views were apparent as Pantagraph journalists fanned out across the area on Wednesday to gauge the remarkable fallout from an Election Day mired in uncertainty. While some races were decided, the marquee contest — who would become chief executive — hung in the balance even ask dusk fell.
Ross Kennedy, chairman of the Illinois State University History Department, on Wednesday said the election highlights a continuing shift in American politics. He said more Americans agree with Democratic core issues, "and yet the Republican Party is able to prevent the Democratic Party from doing anything and assert their own agenda and ram it through in a quite forceful matter."
Beard pointed to GOP U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis's victory over Democratic challenger Betsy-Dirksen Londrigan for the 13th Congressional District seat. On Wednesday at 4 p.m., with 99% of the precincts reporting, Davis had 175,883 votes and Londrigan had 146,399 votes.
She also referenced Davis's 2018 win when he came within a percentage point of Londrigan. This was Londrigan's second attempt at the seat.
"The margin between them was a lot larger in this election," Beard said. "That shows the voters learned more about them and they got to know Rodney and Londrigan."
Nikita Richards, chairwoman for the McLean County Democratic Party said based on voting trends in the region, Davis likely benefitted from his ties to Trump. Davis is the honorary co-chair of Trump's reelection campaign.
"If you take a look at the numbers, you'll see that Trump is favorable in many parts of Illinois and I believe that played a huge part in trickling down to the Londrigan-Davis race," said Richards. "I am very proud of the race that Betsy ran and I think she is and will continue to be an amazing advocate on behalf of constituents in the district."
Said Richards: "I am extremely proud of all of the voters. We had record turnout even during a pandemic."
Defeating the tax plan
Another point of interest for the party leaders was the county and state's defeat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed tax amendment. The outcome of Tuesday's vote handed Pritzker his first major defeat. The Democrat campaigned on establishing a progressive tax, which he said would make tax payments the same or lower for 97% of the state while those making more than $250,000 would pay on a graduated scale.
"There are those who are quick to scream equity and all things diversity and wanting to be inclusive and do right by the Black communities, but the truth is, by not passing the amendment we are hurting those communities," Richards said. She added that she thinks either people who voted on this didn't fully understand the benefits of the proposal or there was "such a showing from people who would prefer to have those making the least in Illinois, some of which are essential workers, pay as much as millionaires."
"I was really happy that we were able to defeat the tax amendment considering the widespread effort and millions of dollars poured into that by the governor," said Beard. "...And not only the county, but the state turned this down."
But Joe Zaklan of Bloomington said he thought Illinoisans were paranoid about the tax amendment and assumed taxes will be raised, even without the amendment passing.
“The graduated income tax was supposed to be a good deal,” he said Wednesday in downtown Bloomington. “It’s just, I think, people are afraid that as soon as you say your taxes can go up — and I think politicians can do that at any time — I think it scared a lot of people.”
Smooth election count
Politics aside, local election officials who worked all night on Election Day said the process after the polls closed went smoothly.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the unofficial Bloomington election results were posted by 12:20 a.m., but they will still have to process mail-in ballots in the coming weeks.
“There are currently 1,727 vote by mail ballots that have not been returned to the office,” said Mitchell. The ballots postmarked Tuesday have until Nov. 17 to arrive.
Two Bloomington election judges spent the day cancelling mail-in ballots for voters who received ballots in the mail, but showed up to polling places to cast their ballots in person.
"Overall turnout was a little over 70%," Mitchell said. “... We cancelled a total of 2,690 vote by mail ballots for voters who wanted and were able to vote in person."
Unofficial results in McLean County were posted around 11 p.m., according to Clerk Kathy Michael. Rural areas such as Heyworth and LeRoy had voter turnout at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
“I think honestly, for as busy as we anticipated this election to be, and it was; the fact that we anticipated that and started getting prepared months ago helped it go as smoothly as it did,” said Michael.
The county on Wednesday received 50 mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 2. Michael said it is possible, but not likely, that they could receive 3,000-4,000 in the coming weeks.
"I am extremely proud of all of the voters. We had record turnout even during a pandemic," said Nikita Richards, chairwoman for the McLean County Democratic Party.
Bloomington-Normal and Illinois State police also reported no incidents of civil unrest overnight into Wednesday. Nationally, there were scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C., to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, and Pritzker called the Illinois National Guard to alert in case of unrest.
“We’ve been preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and it sounds like last night was the best — not too busy based on the activity log,” said John Fermon, public information officer for Bloomington police.
“I’m not sure exactly how it’ll play out (in the next few days), but our stance is we’re prepared to handle any type of civil disturbance,” said Brad Park, community services officer for Normal police.
What happens next? The party leaders have similar ideas.
Beard advised McLean County residents to not "pay too much attention to national media coverage" of the presidential race.
"Be patient and allow the official election authorities to do their job," Beard said. "Don't try to second guess what may or may not be happening."
Said Richards: "Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, it is up to us as constituents to hold elected officials accountable."
Watch: How mail-in ballots are processed at the Government Center in Bloomington
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.