Watch now: Kinzinger one of 11 Republicans to join Democrats in stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments

“I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past and these things do not represent me,” she said.

Then she likened the media to QAnon.

“Will we allow the media that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us?” she asked. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who chairs the House Rules Committee, said for her “to equate the media to QAnon is beyond the pale.”

Kinzinger’s actions have resulted in criticism from Republican groups in Illinois and the state GOP, which meets Saturday to pick a new chairman, also may consider a possible rebuke to the congressman.

On Tuesday, the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee voted to censure Kinzinger, an action with no penalties except to serve as a statement of rebuke.

Larry Smith, chairman of the group, which is in the sprawling 16th Congressional District, said while it has “always supported Republicans at every level, Congressman Kinzinger’s actions and statements against former President Trump have opened a Pandora’s box of criticism.”