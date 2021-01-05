Watch now: Lawyer says Pritzker orders shouldn't apply to Joe's Station House, other businesses

DeVore argued the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders are not state law and that the governor has overstepped his authority. He also said that the issue at stake had nothing to do with liquor sales.

"This is a legislative issue, and if the legislation is not sufficient to deal with what we're dealing with, then the legislation needs to be improved and changed," Devore told The Pantagraph.

He later added that, "We need to be honest with ourselves intellectually and say that a liquor ordinance is being used for a purpose of trying to get the governor's wishes accomplished."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Nov. 4 prohibiting indoor dining and limited gatherings to fewer than 10. The ban came after a spike in coronavirus cases and were aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Pritzker has said the measures are needed to limit exposure and that state programs are available to help.