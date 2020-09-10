Watch now: Lawyer who has sued Pritzker now representing Cadillac Jacks

BLOOMINGTON — An attorney who has sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 policies is now representing a Bloomington bar-restaurant cited for not enforcing mask rules.
Tom DeVore is working on the case of Cadillac Jacks, at 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington.
DeVore has been in several lawsuits against the Pritzker administration over its use of executive authority to respond to COVID-19. He also is representing Fox Run, a Springfield restaurant that filed a lawsuit against the city of Springfield over policies, with other cases are in Bond, Clinton, Richland and Edgar counties.
Cadillac Jacks was issued four noncompliance notices over the weekend, including an order to disperse crowds on Sunday. A special meeting of the Bloomington Liquor Commission to discuss possible fines and punishments was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but Mayor Tari Renner, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, said no action would be taken after calling the meeting to order.
Instead, assistant city attorney George Boyle said DeVore contacted the city on behalf of William Bentley, the owner of Cadillac Jacks.
“Mr. DeVore requested on behalf of the licensee, that we have a short continuance in order that he might look at the complaints and citations that have been filed, discuss it with his client, and advise him accordingly,” Boyle said.
Boyle said the city had no objection, but insisted the hearing be held within the next two weeks.
“Mr. DeVore and I spoke briefly and there will be settlement negotiations ongoing,” Boyle added.
On Tuesday, Renner said that police performed an estimated 50 checks with various establishments over the holiday weekend and three establishments were issued noncompliance notices, with most adhering to the rules once given notice. However, Cadillac Jacks was singled out as being noncompliant with mandated Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules.
“I am inclined to accept Mr. Boyle’s recommendation for a continuance in this matter,” Renner said Thursday.
A special meeting is expected to be called Sept. 22 or 24 to discuss any agreement reached between the city and DeVore’s office.
Boyle said that if an agreement is reached, a meeting may not be necessary.
“Certainly any order that is agreed to would be published, and be a matter of public record,” he said.
The owner of the business, Ralben Inc., was one of six in McLean County to get funding through an emergency grant from the Pritzker administration to help restaurants, bars and hotels during the pandemic. State records show the Ralben received $25,000.
DeVore also sued the Illinois High School Association over a face-covering rule.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
