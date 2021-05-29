Watch now: Local Asian-Americans react to federal hate crime bill

Around 200 people tuned in to the virtual meeting, which was held in the days following the mass killings at three Atlanta-area spas in which eight people were killed, the majority of whom were of women of Asian descent, the Associated Press reported.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, who is white, was arrested and charged with the killing.

"This problem has been in America for a long time, it’s just invisible, it’s just not being spoken about," said Zeng. "The pandemic made people realize that we cannot be silent anymore, and we have to speak up and we have to address this problem.”

Though supportive of the recent bill, Nakamura said she would like to see a more expanded classification for hate crimes.

She said the current classification depends on the motivations of the person committing the crime, but she said perpetrators might not always explicitly state their motivations.

Beyond the bill, Nakamura and Zeng highlighted the need for continued grassroots efforts to bring attention to the violence the Asian community is facing.