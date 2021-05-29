Watch now: Local Asian-Americans react to federal hate crime bill

BLOOMINGTON — Community leaders this week praised new legislation expediting reviews of hate crimes in response to an escalation of violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It definitely is a good start, I think," said Li Zeng, Illinois State University associate professor and president of AsiaConnect ISU. "We feel excited and happy for the signing of the act, but at the same time realizing we have a lot to do.”
President Joe Biden signed the bill into law last week after it passed the House 364-62. The Senate approved the bill in April in a 94-1 vote.
The bill expands the U.S. Justice Department, allowing the attorney general to appoint an official who will expedite the review of any reports of hate crimes made to law enforcement.
Federal grants will be available to state and local agencies to assist in implementing new guidance for hate crime investigation, reporting, identification and training.
Earlier this month, the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate reported 6,603 anti-Asian hate incidents since March 19, 2020.
Of the reports, the two largest categories were verbal harassment, 65.2%, and shunning/avoidance, 18.1%. The third-largest reported category was physical assault, 12.6%.
Stop AAPI Hate was founded by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University. It is in response to growing concerns of xenophobia and violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Zeng and Mayuko Nakamura, a member of AsiaConnect, which seeks to promote various cultures within Asia and provide support to the community, said anti-Asian rhetoric existed long before the pandemic brought the issue to the forefront.
In response to a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, AsiaConnect formed an Anti-Racism working group, which has sought to educate the broader community about anti-Asian hate. Nakamura serves as chair of the working group.
In March, the group held a webinar to educate people about the deep history behind anti-Asian rhetoric, as far back as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
Around 200 people tuned in to the virtual meeting, which was held in the days following the mass killings at three Atlanta-area spas in which eight people were killed, the majority of whom were of women of Asian descent, the Associated Press reported.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, who is white, was arrested and charged with the killing.
"This problem has been in America for a long time, it’s just invisible, it’s just not being spoken about," said Zeng. "The pandemic made people realize that we cannot be silent anymore, and we have to speak up and we have to address this problem.”
Though supportive of the recent bill, Nakamura said she would like to see a more expanded classification for hate crimes.
She said the current classification depends on the motivations of the person committing the crime, but she said perpetrators might not always explicitly state their motivations.
Beyond the bill, Nakamura and Zeng highlighted the need for continued grassroots efforts to bring attention to the violence the Asian community is facing.
"Sometimes issues related to the Asian community, people don't talk about it," said Nakamura. "Sometimes it's like it's forgotten, or it doesn't come to people's awareness that the Asian community is suffering from this kind of thing."
The reason, they said, could stem from microaggressions and the "model minority" stereotype that furthers the rhetoric that Asian Americans are perceived as achieving high socioeconomic success due to being law abiding, respectful citizens who are hardworking, and who achieve success through being hardworking, said Zeng.
"On one hand it creates a kind of distance between Asian communities and other communities like Black communities, Latino, Latina communities," said Zeng. "Another thing is, I think Asians and Asian Americans also take in that rhetoric and try to sometimes unconsciously or consciously act and behave in following that model."
That's where education can play a role, they said.
AsiaConnect and Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, a grassroots anti-discrimination movement, are planning events for members of the Asian community to share their experiences, as well as educational opportunities.
“The next step is having dialogues, having conversations to bring people together and listening," said Archana Shekara, associate professor at ISU and steering member of NIOT. "Instead of being the reactionary model, I think we need to have a model where we listen. If we can listen to people who have different experiences … we can build empathy.
"It’s healthy for our community to build this empathy and bring people together.”
