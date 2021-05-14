 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: McLean County bipartisan panel to draw redistricting maps
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: McLean County bipartisan panel to draw redistricting maps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042220-blm-loc-3countyboard

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre is pictured in this April 2020 file photo.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

McLean County will adopt a bipartisan advisory committee that will draw three new district maps for the board to vote on after a public hearing on the proposals.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said Thursday the board will adopt a bipartisan advisory committee to draw three new district maps, as the board must develop new districts following the decennial census.

McIntyre will announce on May 24 the appointments to the “Red, White and Blue” committee. He will select the committee members with input from board members Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, and Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5.

Elizabeth Johnston

Johnston
Jim Soeldner

Soeldner

The announcement follows the full board's approval to retain the current configuration of 10 districts with two members representing each. That came after several back-and-forth public hearings over different proposals that were backed by opposing political parties.

The panel will comprise community members with equal political party representation.

The three new maps will be available for the public to view by July 8. The advisory panel will conduct a public input meeting in July. Previously scheduled public hearings for May 18 and 25 were canceled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The full county board will vote on the new maps at its July 15 meeting.

Watch now: McLean County Board will keep current district structure

“The map-drawing process committee, ad hoc committee, will be working exclusively on their own,” McIntyre said. “There won’t be anybody, including me, involved in this or participating or even observing that.”

The bipartisan committee will use data provided by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. It also will choose which census data to use, as the release of full 2020 numbers has been delayed until Sept. 30 due to COVID-19-related delays.

Assistant County Administrator Cassy Taylor will facilitate the advisory group.

“We believe this process will build and grow a better McLean County, and it is my hope and goal to bring together this board and the community,” McIntyre said.

State Farm wants to add more than 1,500 new claims employees to its facilities across four states, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Tuesday.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News