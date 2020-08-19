Watch now: McLean County Board approves arena as polling place on Election Day

BLOOMINGTON — Voters will be able to cast ballots at Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 3, according to an intergovernmental agreement approved by the McLean County Board on Tuesday night.
The tentative agreement, which was approved by the county board finance committee on Aug. 5, also must be OK'd by the Bloomington City Council. The city owns the arena at 101 S. Madison St.
The county board, which met remotely, approved the agreement unanimously. The city council is expected to take up the matter at its virtual meeting 6 p.m. Monday, said city Communications Manager Nora Dukowitz.
"I was very happy to get the support from the County Board that we can join the Bloomington Election Commission (BEC) at the arena on Election Day," County Clerk Kathy Michael said after the meeting. "The arena provides a nice, large space where we can accommodate many voters."
The proposed agreement is in response to a new state law mandating all election authorities to establish one location where all voters in the jurisdiction can cast ballots, if they wish to do so, on Election Day, Michael said.
The clerk's office, which oversees elections in McLean County outside Bloomington, and BEC, which oversees elections in Bloomington, agreed to have one vote center for all McLean County to make it easier for voters.
Michael said the arena would accommodate many voters while allowing for social distancing to keep voters and election judges safe amid COVID-19.
The city wouldn't charge the county a fee to use the arena.
Registered voters may still vote by mail, vote early in person or vote at their usual polling place on election day Nov. 3, Michael said.
Michael told The Pantagraph that she's received more than 7,220 vote-by-mail applications, compared with the previous record high of 1,500 set for the March 2020 primary.
Voting by mail isn't new to Illinois but the General Assembly passed legislation this year requiring election authorities to mail vote-by-mail applications to active registered voters because of concerns about waiting in line at polling places as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Also during the meeting, the board:
- Approved a resolution continuing the COVID-19 emergency declaration to Sept. 15. The resolution, first approved in March, allows the county to act quickly in case there is a spike in COVID cases, including working with hospitals if there is an overflow of patients, and allows the county to request state and federal reimbursement for COVID expenses.
- Extended the five-year contract of County Administrator Camille Rodriguez for another year and awarded her a 2.75% salary increase, bringing her yearly salary to $134,541.62.
- Heard a request from board member Carlo Robustelli that Rodriguez codify a masking policy for county employees. Rodriguez explained that masking is expected of county employees when they are walking around the Government Center but that has not yet been codified in the county personnel policy.
- Heard a letter from Dion McNeal asking that the county communications specialist position be maintained. McNeal said in June that his communications' responsibilities had been reduced after he sent out a health department press release that discussed "racism and police brutality." Asked after the meeting whether McNeal was still employed by the county, Rodriguez said, "I cannot comment on personnel matters."
