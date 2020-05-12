Watch now: McLean County Board executive committee discussing COVID, salaries, enterprise zone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board's executive committee is expected to discuss COVID, county officials' salaries and a proposed expansion of the enterprise zone when the committee begins its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

County Board Chairman John McIntyre expects to bring up whether the county and other government bodies should ask Gov. J.B. Pritzker to create a smaller "Heart of Illinois" subregion that could open sooner than a broader region created by the governor last week.

On the agenda are discussions about salaries for the circuit clerk, coroner and auditor; expansion of the enterprise zone that could allow for growth at the Ferrero candy plant on Bloomington's west side.

