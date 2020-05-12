Watch now: McLean County Board executive committee discussing COVID, salaries, enterprise zone

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board's executive committee is expected to discuss COVID, county officials' salaries and a proposed expansion of the enterprise zone when the committee begins its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Watch here:
County Board Chairman John McIntyre expects to bring up whether the county and other government bodies should ask Gov. J.B. Pritzker to create a smaller "Heart of Illinois" subregion that could open sooner than a broader region created by the governor last week.
On the agenda are discussions about salaries for the circuit clerk, coroner and auditor; expansion of the enterprise zone that could allow for growth at the Ferrero candy plant on Bloomington's west side.
Paul Swiech's memorable stories of 2019
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2019 is impossible. I don't view articles as favorites. They are either good or they aren't. So what I have done is selected good articles that represent some of the work that I've done in 2019. Comparing articles is difficult so I stayed away from news stories. Instead I gravitated to more in-depth stories that spoke to a cross section of our readers and generated a lot of feedback throughout the year.
After a coroner's report included information about all the fall-related deaths in McLean County and during our long winter that resulted in a lot of slips and slides, I did a two-part series on falls in March. I didn't just report the numbers but personalized the issue by interviewing people who had fallen and included information about the dangers, how people could reduce their risk, where help was available and how nursing homes and hospitals were responding.
After our dog Kip died, I considered that he offered us life lessons, as silly as that may sound. Kip was known among several people in the community from when my son showed him in 4-H and from his many walks in Miller Park. But the response to the column that I wrote in January about Kip's life lessons proved that thousands of our readers agreed that there's a lot to be learned from our canine companions.
Dodie Dunson Sr. has been a good source of information for several Pantagraph stories over the years, including stories that I did in summer 2018 on how the Bloomington-Normal community could respond to an increase in gun violence. I realized that we'd never profiled Dodie. He prefers that others, especially youth, be in the spotlight. But he agreed to an interview and photos and others shared their voices. What resulted was a better understanding of a man who has worked behind the scenes for many years to make McLean County a better place to live.
When some politicians blamed mental illness for the increase in mass shootings, one human services professional who lives with mental illness reached out to me and expressed concern that this was discouraging people from getting help because they feared they could be branded as violent. So I worked with him to assemble a panel of human services professionals, some of whom live with mental illness, to share their thoughts, their personal and professional stories and research. What resulted was a thoughtful piece that also included where people can get help and a sidebar on local law enforcement's take on the issue.
When the cost of insulin became the subject of national, state and local debate during the summer, I personalized the issue by interviewing a person with diabetes from LeRoy and interviewed certified diabetes educators to get the facts. I included information from insulin manufacturers to provide their perspective and told readers struggling with high costs where help was available. I also wrote about state legislation to control costs. The legislation passed the General Assembly later in the year and was signed by the governor.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.