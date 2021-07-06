Watch now: McLean County Board extends local disaster declaration

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board members voted Tuesday to extend a declaration of local disaster for another seven days prior to the initial declaration’s expiration.

Board Chairman John McIntyre issued the notice June 29 after severe rainstorms damaged parts of the county between June 25 and 27.

The storms poured up to 10 ½ inches of rain, causing severe flooding in some areas of the county and shutting down roads, including a portion of Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley.

Rain fell at about two inches per hour at some times, bringing up to 60 mph winds and hail in some parts of McLean County.

The disaster declaration, which can only be implemented for seven days at a time, helps “determine if the cumulative level of damage would allow local government units or individuals affected most by the disaster to qualify for state or federal funds,” McIntyre said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The declaration also continues to activate the McLean County Emergency Operations Plan and allows sharing of government resources and supporting state or local agency requests for assistance.

Board member William Friedrich, R-District 2, which covers southeast McLean County, displayed photos at Tuesday’s meeting of flooding at his farm fields.

One photo showed water at a six-foot height next to a seven-foot measuring sign.

“At the height of the storm, you couldn’t see the sign,” Friedrich said.

“This disaster’s covered a lot of the McLean County area. It’s just not only Bloomington,” Friedrich said. “A lot of people out in rural America, these towns, you won’t hear from them. You just won’t hear from them, but I’m gonna have their voices heard.”

While McIntyre can issue the declaration, an extension requires approval from the full McLean County Board. Each present member voted to approve the resolution. Members George Wendt, R-District 3; Catherine Metsker, R-District 1; and Lyndsay Bloomfield, R-District 9 were not present.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.