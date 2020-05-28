Watch now: McLean County Board in special meeting to vote on subregion plan

The plan was designed to carve a sub-region from Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan to allow for quicker re-opening. But Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner noted many elements of reopening will occur Friday.

Renner urged the county board to not immediately implement the plan.

"I urge you to be prudent and wait until further plans are properly vetted and to operate within the framework established by Governor Pritzker," said Renner in a letter to the board.

Reporter Lenore Sobota is covering the meeting and will provide updates.