Watch now: McLean County Board in special meeting to vote on subregion plan
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board is meeting Thursday evening to take a vote on the Heart of Illinois subregion plan.

Watch here:

The plan, developed by the city of Peoria, Peoria County and the Peoria City/County Health Department, is the only action item on the agenda.

The plan groups Peoria and McLean counties with nine other counties in a much smaller sub-region than Gov. J.B. Pritzker's north-central region. The larger region includes Rockford, Moline and Rock Island. 

The plan was designed to carve a sub-region from Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan to allow for quicker re-opening. But Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner noted many elements of reopening will occur Friday.

Renner urged the county board to not immediately implement the plan.

"I urge you to be prudent and wait until further plans are properly vetted and to operate within the framework established by Governor Pritzker," said Renner in a letter to the board.

Reporter Lenore Sobota is covering the meeting and will provide updates.

