Watch now: McLean County Board meeting Tuesday evening

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington could get reroofed, pending county board approval.

The board, meeting virtually and at the Government Center, will vote to pay $28,800 to Scharnett Associates Architects, 118 W. Washington St., Bloomington, to perform architectural and engineering services to replace the museum building's roof and improve its drainage system.

The board also will hear the annual financial report and continue the COVID emergency declaration.

Paul Swiech is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.

