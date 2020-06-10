Watch now: McLean County Board of Health agrees to do more to address racial disparities

Board member Robert Kohlhase called for raising the health department's work "to a higher implementation."

"Our role we can play is in education and conscious-raising," Tello said.

In other business, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told the board an application had been submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health for a one-year grant for $2,861,712, effective this month, to increase COVID-19 contact tracing and testing.

If approved, part of the money would allow the health department to expand COVID testing in the community with the department going out and doing nasal swabs of residents at different locations in the community where people in need may walk up for specimens to be collected, McKnight said. Locations would be announced later if the grant is approved.

The grant would also allow the health department to contract with Reditus Laboratories in Pekin to do testing of the specimens collected by the health department.

The board would OK that contract next month if the grant money is approved.