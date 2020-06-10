Watch now: McLean County Board of Health agrees to do more to address racial disparities

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic and protests that have risen from the death of George Floyd have put a focus on racial disparities in health care.
The McLean County Board of Health said Wednesday night that it needs to do more to address those disparities.
"As we take a deeper dive into all of this, we need to be physically present in segments of our community," board member Judy Buchanan said during the meeting, which took place remotely and at the Government Center.
Buchanan explained that many services for people in need take place at the health department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. But she said events of the past two weeks show the "importance of people joining hands" and suggested that the health department consider taking some services out into the community.
"In addition to talking the talk, I suggest we do some walking," Buchanan said.
Board member Cory Tello said there is fearfulness, anxiety and mistrust in some segments of the community.
The board and health department have acknowledged for years that social determinants of health — such as racism and discrimination, education, employment, income, housing and neighborhood condition — are factors that help to determine one's health.
The county's three-year Community Health Improvement Plan, approved earlier this year, includes improved access to health care as among McLean County's top three health needs.
The plan calls, in part, for linking lower income residents with a medical home, increasing the capacity of organizations that provide them with dental services, increasing the availability of transportation for them to health care and increasing accessibility to community-based services.
Buchanan read from an article by the American Public Health Association that said that, to achieve health equity, obstacles — such as racism and other discrimination — must be removed.
"Failing to make progress harms us all," Buchanan said, quoting the article.
While the board didn't develop a specific plan, members agreed that they needed to do more.
"In the midst of the crisis and chaos is a huge opportunity for our community to be part of the solution," Tello said. "What are we doing as a community, at the policy level, to allow everyone to reach their full potential?"
Board member Robert Kohlhase called for raising the health department's work "to a higher implementation."
"Our role we can play is in education and conscious-raising," Tello said.
In other business, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told the board an application had been submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health for a one-year grant for $2,861,712, effective this month, to increase COVID-19 contact tracing and testing.
If approved, part of the money would allow the health department to expand COVID testing in the community with the department going out and doing nasal swabs of residents at different locations in the community where people in need may walk up for specimens to be collected, McKnight said. Locations would be announced later if the grant is approved.
The grant would also allow the health department to contract with Reditus Laboratories in Pekin to do testing of the specimens collected by the health department.
The board would OK that contract next month if the grant money is approved.
"We know testing is an important response to COVID and we are looking to increase access to vulnerable populations," McKnight said after the meeting.
