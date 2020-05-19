Watch now: McLean County Board postpones voting on plan to 'reopen' McLean County

But board member Chuck Erickson, who was to call for the vote Tuesday night, agreed to delay the vote until the special meeting to give the McLean County Board of Health a chance to weigh in on the plan.

Seven board members wrote to the county clerk requesting the special meeting, triggering board Chairman John McIntyre, as allowed by state statute and County Board rules, to call the special meeting.

Meanwhile, the Board of Health called a special meeting to discuss the plan for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Erickson favors the HOI plan and told The Pantagraph earlier Tuesday: "We had 10 votes to move the HOI plan. To get to that 11th vote (of the 20-member board), some members wanted it to go to the health department (and Board of Health) first.

"I'm not conceding anything," Erickson said. "We're sending it to the health department to say 'How can we implement this in McLean County?' That's really what's going on here."