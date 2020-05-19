Watch now: McLean County Board postpones voting on plan to 'reopen' McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board on Tuesday night postponed voting on a plan to "reopen" McLean County to allow the county Board of Health to weigh in on the matter.
But even as the board delayed a vote until a special meeting of the board at 5:30 p.m. May 28, some members said it was time for businesses to reopen in spite of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in McLean County.
"I think it's important to get our businesses open as fast as we can," said member George Wendt. Small businesses are having a difficult time and "the longer the quarantine, the more problems with mental health," he said.
Member Jim Soeldner said, "The small businesses are hurting," especially in rural areas.
The board had been expected to vote on a Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in 11 Central Illinois counties "reopening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
But board member Chuck Erickson, who was to call for the vote Tuesday night, agreed to delay the vote until the special meeting to give the McLean County Board of Health a chance to weigh in on the plan.
Seven board members wrote to the county clerk requesting the special meeting, triggering board Chairman John McIntyre, as allowed by state statute and County Board rules, to call the special meeting.
Meanwhile, the Board of Health called a special meeting to discuss the plan for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Erickson favors the HOI plan and told The Pantagraph earlier Tuesday: "We had 10 votes to move the HOI plan. To get to that 11th vote (of the 20-member board), some members wanted it to go to the health department (and Board of Health) first.
"I'm not conceding anything," Erickson said. "We're sending it to the health department to say 'How can we implement this in McLean County?' That's really what's going on here."
McIntyre said: "Right now, I'm supporting the (HOI) plan. I wanted to give our Board of Health a chance to review the governor's plan and the HOI plan and time for our state legislators to review this."
During the board meeting, State's Attorney Don Knapp said the Board of Health should weigh in on the matter because the Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments have statutory authority regarding isolation and quarantine, including as it impacts shuttering a business.
"The Board of Health has total operational control of the (county) health department," Knapp said. There's nothing operationally that the County Board can do to force the health department to do something, Knapp said.
In addition, board members said they want to see what would happen with the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. That testing site, which has been open since March 28, is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday.
The board approved sending a letter, drafted by member Josh Barnett, to IDPH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking that the testing site remain open. Continued testing is critical to any reopening plan, several members said.
Board member Carlo Robustelli encouraged the health department to develop a local testing plan. Member Elizabeth Johnston asked that any replacement site allow walk-up testing.
Asked earlier Tuesday why he supported the HOI plan, McIntyre said, "There is a large majority of people in this county who feel businesses need to be open sooner."
The HOI plan calls for separating out Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's North-Central Region, which basically includes the northwest quadrant of Illinois with McLean County at the southeast corner.
The governor's plan splits the state into four regions, allowing each to slowly reopen based on several factors, including COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
But the detailed Heart of Illinois plan indicates that the 11-county subregion could potentially open sooner because the area benefits from high levels of medical services per capita and sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in COVID-19 patients.
The HOI plan calls for reopening based on data, including health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.
While the plan got mixed reviews during last week's board executive committee and Board of Health meetings, McIntyre said the HOI plan makes sense.
"The counties that already are meeting the metrics can move forward," McIntyre said. "It's a better plan for us to follow right now considering the number of people we have out of work."
During the meeting, the board heard that it had received 54 communications from residents: 27 regarding reopening McLean County; six regarding jail inmate privileges; and 21 calling for a housing plan for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but can't isolate, those who are asymptomatic but need to quarantine because they have been exposed to COVID, and those who live in congregate but high-risk settings such as the jail.
In other business, the County Board voted 15-4, with McIntyre not voting, to freeze the salary of the circuit clerk at $105,290 through Dec. 31, 2024; freeze the salary of the coroner at $100,324 through 2024; and lower the salary of the auditor from $100,302 to $80,600 through 2024.
Member William Caisley voted "no," saying the current economic conditions caused by COVID-19 wouldn't last four years. Caisley, Wendt, and members Lyndsay Bloomfield and William Friedrich voted "no."
The board also:
- Approved expanding the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone to accommodate expansion of the Ferrero candy factory at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington, which will add 50 employees to the current workforce of 300.
- Approved ordinances abating taxes on property purchased by Rivian Automotive and Brandt Industries after learning that both businesses had met payroll obligations in project development agreements.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
