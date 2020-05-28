× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — After nearly two hours of spirited discussion at a special meeting Thursday, the McLean County Board voted 12-8 to table a motion to immediately implement the Restore Heart of Illinois Plan, which would have — among other things — allowed some businesses and institutions to reopen at a quicker pace than under the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

The Heart of Illinois Plan carves out an 11-county region from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s much larger north-central region. It was developed by the city of Peoria, Peoria County and the Peoria City/County Health Department. However, those entities have decided not to move forward with the plan.

Board member Carlo Robustelli, who made the motion to table, said, “It’s a regional plan without the region.”

Board member Chuck Erickson, who supported implementing the Heart of Illinois Plan, said businesses need a plan with a start date to counter the “devastation” that’s been seen. “We want a plan that reopens the economy and does it safely."

Another supporter of the plan, board member George Wendt, said, “All businesses should have the opportunity to open.” He said the longer businesses are shut down, the more that are going to go under or filing for bankruptcy.

Board members opposed implementing the Heart of Illinois Plan pointed to a letter from and a statement by McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, who said, “The health department does not have the capacity to fulfill our role in the implementation.”

Voting to table efforts to implement the Heart of Illinois plan were: board Chair John McIntyre and board members Robustelli, Josh Barnett, Lyndsay Bloomfield, William Caisley, Sharon Chung, George Gordon, Elizabeth Johnston, Susan Schafer, Logan Smith, Shayna Watchinski and Laurie Wollrab.

Voting against were board members Erickson, Wendt, Jacob Beard, William Friedrich, Randall Martin, Catherine Metsker, Jim Soeldner and Gerald Thompson.

The HOI plan calls for reopening based on data, including health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.

The health department is in the process of hiring people to do contract tracing, but they are not expected to be hired, trained and in action until July, McKnight explained.

At the outset of the meeting, county Administrator Camille Rodriguez said that no matter whether the governor’s plan or the HOI plan were followed, “McLean County will need to have more testing, … more contact tracing and cooperation from the public” in terms of hand washing and wearing masks.

Although Caisley voted to table the resolution, he was critical of Pritzker’s actions.

“It’s not only businesses that have suffered in Illinois. He caused schools to close. … He has interfered with exercise of freedom of religion,” said Caisley.

Of seven public comments read into the record, only two supported implementation of the Heart of Illinois Plan.

In addition, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner sent a letter to the board opposing immediate implementation of the plan. In his letter, Renner wrote, “I urge you to be prudent and wait until further plans are properly vetted and to operate within the framework established by Governor Pritzker.

Chung said having two plans — the governor’s plan and the HOI plan — would cause confusion and, “I’m afraid that with confusion, more people will get sick and die.”

Beard said he looked at the HOI plan as “a complementary plan to restore Illinois, not a conflicting plan” that was “more tailored to our communities.”

“We cannot be in lockdown indefinitely,” he said.

Watchinski noted that the creators of the plan had backed away from it and the McLean County Health Department said it wasn’t ready to implement it immediately.

“In times like this, we have to call on the professionals. … We have to weigh that knowledge as opposed to emotion,” she said.

Wendt said, although neither Peoria County nor other counties in the proposed subregion were moving forward with the HOI plan, "Maybe if we lead, they will pass it."

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.