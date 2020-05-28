McLean County Board Chair John McIntyre, left, addresses the board during a special meeting, with members joining via audio-video link, on Thursday evening at the Government Center in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Board member Carlo Robustelli makes a motion to table implementing the Heart of Illinois subregion plan, during a board meeting, with its members joining via audio-video link, on Thursday evening at the Government Center in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, left, takes notes while attending a county board meeting, with its members joining via audio-video link, on Thursday evening at the Government Center in Bloomington. County administrator Camille Rodriguez is at right.
BLOOMINGTON — After nearly two hours of spirited discussion at a special meeting Thursday, the McLean County Board voted 12-8 to table a motion to immediately implement the Restore Heart of Illinois Plan, which would have — among other things — allowed some businesses and institutions to reopen at a quicker pace than under the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.
Board member Carlo Robustelli, who made the motion to table, said, “It’s a regional plan without the region.”
Board member Chuck Erickson, who supported implementing the Heart of Illinois Plan, said businesses need a plan with a start date to counter the “devastation” that’s been seen. “We want a plan that reopens the economy and does it safely."
Another supporter of the plan, board member George Wendt, said, “All businesses should have the opportunity to open.” He said the longer businesses are shut down, the more that are going to go under or filing for bankruptcy.
Voting to table efforts to implement the Heart of Illinois plan were: board Chair John McIntyre and board members Robustelli, Josh Barnett, Lyndsay Bloomfield, William Caisley, Sharon Chung, George Gordon, Elizabeth Johnston, Susan Schafer, Logan Smith, Shayna Watchinski and Laurie Wollrab.
Voting against were board members Erickson, Wendt, Jacob Beard, William Friedrich, Randall Martin, Catherine Metsker, Jim Soeldner and Gerald Thompson.
The HOI plan calls for reopening based on data, including health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.
The health department is in the process of hiring people to do contract tracing, but they are not expected to be hired, trained and in action until July, McKnight explained.
At the outset of the meeting, county Administrator Camille Rodriguez said that no matter whether the governor’s plan or the HOI plan were followed, “McLean County will need to have more testing, … more contact tracing and cooperation from the public” in terms of hand washing and wearing masks.
Although Caisley voted to table the resolution, he was critical of Pritzker’s actions.
“It’s not only businesses that have suffered in Illinois. He caused schools to close. … He has interfered with exercise of freedom of religion,” said Caisley.
Of seven public comments read into the record, only two supported implementation of the Heart of Illinois Plan.
McLean County Board member Carlo Robustelli makes a motion to table implementing the Heart of Illinois subregion plan, during a board meeting, with its members joining via audio-video link, on Thursday evening at the Government Center in Bloomington.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, left, takes notes while attending a county board meeting, with its members joining via audio-video link, on Thursday evening at the Government Center in Bloomington. County administrator Camille Rodriguez is at right.