Watch now: McLean County Board to continue live-streaming of virtual meetings

BLOOMINGTON — In a nod to the increase in McLean County COVID-19 cases and in an attempt to avoid unnecessary confrontation, the McLean County Board voted Tuesday evening to continue to meet virtually and live-stream meetings on Facebook and YouTube rather than return to in-person meetings.
The decision affects full meetings of the county board and board committee meetings.
"This is the reasonable and prudent thing to do," board Chairman John McIntyre told The Pantagraph.
The board and its committees have been meeting virtually since COVID-19 hit McLean County last spring but McIntyre proposed to the board executive committee last week a return to in-person meetings in room 400 of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
A resolution calling for a return to in-person meetings, effective Aug. 1, was to be presented at the board's meeting Tuesday evening. The resolution called for enforcement of social distancing guidelines (people at least 6 feet apart) and wearing of face coverings when people are closer than six feet.
But McLean County Health Department reported 17 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 32 during the first three days of this week. Since July 3, McLean County has had 137 new cases of COVID, bringing the county's total to 402 since March 19.
Some county board members opposed a return to in-person meetings because of health concerns. Letters from several members of the public were read at Tuesday night's meeting supporting the transparency of live-streaming meetings and opposing a return to in-person meetings as an unnecessary health risk.
For those reasons, McIntyre submitted an alternate resolution Tuesday night calling for continuing of virtual meetings and streaming until at least December. Links to the Facebook and You Tube videos are found at mcleancountyil.gov.
He recommended December because the board will reorganize after the Nov. 3 election.
"Then, we'll see what our situation is with the pandemic," he said.
"I thought it would be best to wait and be consistent for the health and welfare of the board members, the staff and the public," he told The Pantagraph.
In addition, "as much as we'd like to require everyone to wear a mask, the law doesn't say that we can enforce that," McIntyre said. He's worried some members of the public attending meetings may not wear masks, putting them and others at risk.
The board voted, 19-0, to adopt McIntyre's alternate resolution. Board member Chuck Erickson abstained, saying he didn't receive the email with the alternate resolution and didn't feel comfortable voting without reviewing it first.
Earlier during the meeting, the board approved a resolution continuing the COVID-19 emergency declaration to Aug. 19.
The resolution, first approved in March, allows the county to act quickly in case there is a spike in COVID cases, including working with hospitals if there is an overflow of patients, and allows the county to request state and federal reimbursement for COVID expenses, McIntyre said.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.