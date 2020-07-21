You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: McLean County Board to continue live-streaming of virtual meetings
BLOOMINGTON — In a nod to the increase in McLean County COVID-19 cases and in an attempt to avoid unnecessary confrontation, the McLean County Board voted Tuesday evening to continue to meet virtually and live-stream meetings on Facebook and YouTube rather than return to in-person meetings.

The decision affects full meetings of the county board and board committee meetings.

"This is the reasonable and prudent thing to do," board Chairman John McIntyre told The Pantagraph.

The board and its committees have been meeting virtually since COVID-19 hit McLean County last spring but McIntyre proposed to the board executive committee last week a return to in-person meetings in room 400 of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

A resolution calling for a return to in-person meetings, effective Aug. 1, was to be presented at the board's meeting Tuesday evening. The resolution called for enforcement of social distancing guidelines (people at least 6 feet apart) and wearing of face coverings when people are closer than six feet.

But McLean County Health Department reported 17 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 32 during the first three days of this week. Since July 3, McLean County has had 137 new cases of COVID, bringing the county's total to 402 since March 19.

Some county board members opposed a return to in-person meetings because of health concerns. Letters from several members of the public were read at Tuesday night's meeting supporting the transparency of live-streaming meetings and opposing a return to in-person meetings as an unnecessary health risk.

For those reasons, McIntyre submitted an alternate resolution Tuesday night calling for continuing of virtual meetings and streaming until at least December. Links to the Facebook and You Tube videos are found at mcleancountyil.gov.

He recommended December because the board will reorganize after the Nov. 3 election.

"Then, we'll see what our situation is with the pandemic," he said.

"I thought it would be best to wait and be consistent for the health and welfare of the board members, the staff and the public," he told The Pantagraph.

In addition, "as much as we'd like to require everyone to wear a mask, the law doesn't say that we can enforce that," McIntyre said. He's worried some members of the public attending meetings may not wear masks, putting them and others at risk.

The board voted, 19-0, to adopt McIntyre's alternate resolution. Board member Chuck Erickson abstained, saying he didn't receive the email with the alternate resolution and didn't feel comfortable voting without reviewing it first.

Earlier during the meeting, the board approved a resolution continuing the COVID-19 emergency declaration to Aug. 19.

The resolution, first approved in March, allows the county to act quickly in case there is a spike in COVID cases, including working with hospitals if there is an overflow of patients, and allows the county to request state and federal reimbursement for COVID expenses, McIntyre said.

