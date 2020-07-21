Watch now: McLean County Board to continue live-streaming of virtual meetings

Some county board members opposed a return to in-person meetings because of health concerns. Letters from several members of the public were read at Tuesday night's meeting supporting the transparency of live-streaming meetings and opposing a return to in-person meetings as an unnecessary health risk.

For those reasons, McIntyre submitted an alternate resolution Tuesday night calling for continuing of virtual meetings and streaming until at least December. Links to the Facebook and You Tube videos are found at mcleancountyil.gov.

He recommended December because the board will reorganize after the Nov. 3 election.

"Then, we'll see what our situation is with the pandemic," he said.

"I thought it would be best to wait and be consistent for the health and welfare of the board members, the staff and the public," he told The Pantagraph.