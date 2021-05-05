Watch now: McLean County Board to have special meeting on redistricting process

“It could take an hour and a half or two hours – that’s time we don’t have to tack onto a full board meeting where there’s lots of other business,” Wollrab said.

She also said the county board hasn’t had a full discussion about the reapportionment process yet.

The special meeting follows three public comment sessions where several ideas were offered, such as rural-backed plans to decrease the number of districts to five with two members each.

Some plans that were backed by Democratic members and mostly urban residents, such as expanding the board to 20 districts with one member each, were ultimately shot down at the conclusion of those meetings based on the unconstitutionality of switching from two-member districts to one-member districts at this time.