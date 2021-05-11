Watch now: McLean County Board will keep current district structure

“I know I’ve been extremely criticized by many people here, but I want you to know that that’s been the most input we’ve ever had on a county and I’m sure there’s many counties that haven’t had this much,” McIntyre said.

The county’s re-drawn maps based on census estimates must be implemented by June 30, as the state has not delayed deadlines.

“The rest of the process is yet to be determined,” McIntyre said. “We are a committee legislative structure type of government. It’s difficult to have a town meeting with 20 people, everyone has input on everything, but we will try, as we have all the way back in the search committees and blue ribbon committees, we will try to get input to the best that we can to see that everybody has some say in this.”

The current board gives rural citizens about 30% representation, while those residents comprise about 23% of the county's population.

Past arguments for the five district, four member each system were that it would give rural residents more representation.