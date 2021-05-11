Watch now: McLean County Board will keep current district structure

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Board voted Tuesday at a special meeting to retain its current structure at 10 districts with two members representing each, ending a Republican and rural-led effort to decrease the board to five districts with four members each.
The 17-3 vote came as several Republican members changed their minds since recent committee meetings and votes on the matter, including Board Chairman John McIntyre, R-District 5. The McLean County Sub-Rules Committee and Executive Committee had each proposed to the full board to change the layout to five districts with four members each.
The board will keep its districts at 10 with two members apiece and is now required to draw new maps based on updated decennial census numbers.
Susan Schafer, R-District 9, announced during the meeting that she would change her vote to keep the current format, while Randall Martin, R-District 3, changed his vote during an executive meeting on Monday.
The three ‘No’ votes came from Lyndsay Bloomfield, R-District 9, George Wendt, R-District 3, and Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner, R-District 2.
"We are one county and I heard numerous people speak, or the emails that we received from various people, that we are one county – look at the whole of McLean County," Schafer said. "What I am hoping for moving forward in this is when we look at the map phase, that we actually look at maps that stop the pitting of each other against each other. Stop the rural versus urban, the 'I have more land than you do; I pay more taxes than you do.'"
The vote also came after all nine public speakers spoke in favor of keeping the 10 district, two member format. Some also railed against McIntyre and the board over the redistricting process being partisan-motivated by Republicans in an effort to gain more control of its current 11-9 margin.
“This redistricting process has been one of the most divisive issues that the board has seen in recent years. This sort of divisiveness breeds ugly politics,” said county resident Joseph Johnston.
Most public speakers were also skeptical of the board moving ahead with drawing maps without full census data, as the U.S. Census Bureau has delayed the release of updated population numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know I’ve been extremely criticized by many people here, but I want you to know that that’s been the most input we’ve ever had on a county and I’m sure there’s many counties that haven’t had this much,” McIntyre said.
The county’s re-drawn maps based on census estimates must be implemented by June 30, as the state has not delayed deadlines.
“The rest of the process is yet to be determined,” McIntyre said. “We are a committee legislative structure type of government. It’s difficult to have a town meeting with 20 people, everyone has input on everything, but we will try, as we have all the way back in the search committees and blue ribbon committees, we will try to get input to the best that we can to see that everybody has some say in this.”
The current board gives rural citizens about 30% representation, while those residents comprise about 23% of the county's population.
Past arguments for the five district, four member each system were that it would give rural residents more representation.
Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, – who requested last week for Tuesday's special meeting – had pressed McIntyre and other supporters of that format in a committee meeting to explain why it would work, however, those members declined to answer.