Watch now: McLean County committee recommends reconfiguring county board representation

Thursday's recommendation heads to the McLean County Executive Committee, which will review it next week and send its recommendation to the full county board.

“I believe that having a larger district that will bring both rural and urban together will actually provide better representation,” said board member Catherine Metsker, R-District 1.

She said she saw a “good example of why we need to mix those together” in the county Land Use Committee meeting Thursday when each rural board member voted against a zoning plan, while most urban members voted for it.

“That would tell me that those individuals do not understand what our rural citizens want,” Metsker said.

Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, and Josh Barnett, R-District 10, voted against the measure. They also were the only "yes" votes on a failed measure to recommend keeping the current district structure.

Barnett said the 10 districts with two members each has worked well for the past 40 years.