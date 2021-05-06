Watch now: McLean County committee recommends reconfiguring county board representation

BLOOMINGTON — A recommendation to reconfigure the McLean County Board to five districts with four members representing each was passed by a subcommittee on Thursday, the latest step in a contentious redistricting process.
The McLean County Rules Subcommittee considered two possibilities before making the 5-2 vote. The other option was to retain the current county board structure of 10 districts with two members each.
The officials are working to redraw board districts based on estimates of new census numbers.
The debate has largely taken place along political lines, with Republicans generally favoring fewer districts that represent larger areas of the county and Democrats generally supporting more districts that represent smaller portions.
A proposal to reconfigure the county into 20 districts with one representative each was thrown out recently after First Assistant State's Attorney Christopher Spanos said it would be unconstitutional without a referendum. Most supporters of that proposal are now backing plans to keep representation as-is.
Thursday's recommendation heads to the McLean County Executive Committee, which will review it next week and send its recommendation to the full county board.
“I believe that having a larger district that will bring both rural and urban together will actually provide better representation,” said board member Catherine Metsker, R-District 1.
She said she saw a “good example of why we need to mix those together” in the county Land Use Committee meeting Thursday when each rural board member voted against a zoning plan, while most urban members voted for it.
“That would tell me that those individuals do not understand what our rural citizens want,” Metsker said.
Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, and Josh Barnett, R-District 10, voted against the measure. They also were the only "yes" votes on a failed measure to recommend keeping the current district structure.
Barnett said the 10 districts with two members each has worked well for the past 40 years.
“That is a long time that we have had in place our current structure and changing to five districts with four members per district is a radical change. It’s not a small change; it is a big change. And I have yet to hear any kind of detailed examples why what we have right now does not work,” Barnett said.
He also pointed out that if the system is changed to five districts with four members each, there is “zero guarantee” that the diversity of the board will remain the same or grow.
“It is completely possible that we would move to five districts and a vast majority — 18, 19, 20 members, even, of the county board could be from Bloomington-Normal and leave the rural districts with absolute zero representation,” Barnett said.
Rules subcommittee chairman Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, acknowledged that possibility, but noted that it could also lean the other way.
“I’m supporting the five districts and the reason for that is I like the idea of giving voters an opportunity to pick four members,” Soeldner said.
The county board is obligated to re-draw its district maps every 10 years based on new population data from the census, but it first must decide how many districts and members should be contained in the map.
Based on 2010 census data, rural residents comprise about 28% of McLean County’s population, while current districts give rural residents about 33% representation.
Wollrab on Wednesday filed a request for a special county board meeting to be held next Tuesday for a vote to keep the current district plan.
Census data has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but state deadlines have not been delayed. The re-drawn district maps must be implemented by June 30.