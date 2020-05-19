Watch now: McLean County expected to delay vote on reopening plan

The board of health on Tuesday called a special meeting to discuss the plan for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

Erickson favors the HOI plan.

"We had 10 votes to move the HOI plan," Erickson said of the 20-member county board. "To get to that 11th vote, some members wanted it to go to the health department (and board of health) first.

"I'm not conceding anything," Erickson said. "We're sending it to the health department to say 'How can we implement this in McLean County?' That's really what's going on here."

County board Chairman John McIntyre confirmed that a resolution to vote on the HOI plan will happen at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 28 and that Erickson had asked the item be pulled from tonight's board meeting.

County Clerk Kathy Michael and McIntyre, in issuing a special notice of the meeting 5:30 p.m. May 28, via remote attendance and in room 404 of the Government Center, said that they had received letters from more than one-third of the county board members requesting the special meeting to consider the HOI plan. The receipt of the letters triggered the scheduling of the special meeting.