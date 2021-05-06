Watch now: McLean County health officials urge caution as COVID rules are eased

"Together we are making the sacrifices and taking the steps that will reopen our businesses and allow for increased community activities," she said. "We continue to ask those who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccine to please consider doing so, as vaccine supply is plentiful and vaccination is the key to reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and associated hospitalizations."

McKnight urged the public to still act as though the virus is still present. The health department asks residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.