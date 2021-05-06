Watch now: McLean County health officials urge caution as COVID rules are eased

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials say the announcement Thursday that Illinois is easing COVID rules doesn't mean people can let their guard down.
"As Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker and state health officials point out, moving to the bridge phase is not a signal that this virus is no longer a threat," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight told The Pantagraph. "It is important that we move forward cautiously to reopen more of our state, to not lose precious ground gained and progress made over the last year."
Citing improving infection numbers, Pritzker during a press conference said that Illinois will be moving into the so-called "bridge phase" of COVID restrictions May 14, which allows for increasing capacity limits at museums, events and gyms. A complete reopening could happen by June 11 if trends continue.
"The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Pritzker said during a a press conference. "For restaurants and bars and retail and weddings and public gatherings, this means higher capacity limits and a very hopeful move toward full reopening."
Thursday’s announcement came as the state reached a new benchmark of having 55% of adults age 16 and over, and 80% of people age 65 and over, having at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The daily number of new cases, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit usage have all been falling or leveling off.
Under the bridge phase — a transition phase between the current Phase 4 mitigations and the virtually complete reopening of Phase 5 — restaurants will be allowed to increase from 25 to 30% of capacity, as long as people maintain six feet of distance from one another, while offices, personal care facilities and retail service counters can increase from 50 to 60% of capacity.
When the state reaches Phase 5, Pritzker said, virtually all mitigation restrictions will be lifted, although the state will still follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding wearing masks in large, crowded situations and maintaining safe social distancing.
He said people need to continue taking steps to drive the infection rate down. Although the rate of spread of the virus has been declining, IDPH continues to report a steady stream of new cases each day. On Thursday, the agency reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases over the previous 24 hours and 40 additional deaths.
“This good news comes with a caveat,” Pritzker said. “We have all seen throughout this pandemic that this virus and its variants have proven to be unpredictable. Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks, a month from now. We saw that last August, and again last March.”
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer Paul Pedersen spoke at the governor's press conference Thursday, urging those who may be hesitant to speak with their doctors about getting the shot.
State health department data shows the daily rate of vaccinations has been declining as large segments of the population have been reluctant to receive their shots.
As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered stood at 70,063, down from a peak of nearly 133,000 per day in mid-April. The state Thursday announced that vaccinations will be available through physicians’ offices.
“This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” the governor said.
Carle BroMenn Medical Center & Carle Eureka Hospital President Colleen Kannaday said that while officials are "encouraged" by the move, the healthcare system remains "committed to supporting vaccine efforts as we move closer to our new normal."
The announcement was made the same day Gov. Tim Walz said that Minnesota would be lifting COVID-19 restrictions just before Memorial Day. Kentucky and other states have announced similar plans.
Chicago officials have already announced plans to bring back the Chicago Auto Show in July and restart cultural events with safety precaution in place.
Capitol News Illinois and Associated Press contributed to this report.