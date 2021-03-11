Watch now: McLean County leaders say financial challenges remain in recovering from pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County government’s conservative budgeting in the past helped it respond to the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, county administrator Camille Rodriguez told members of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
But there are still challenges ahead, Rodriguez and County Board Chairman John McIntyre said during a “State of the County” presentation via the Zoom platform.
The state has notified counties that it will cut 10% of the county share of shared sales taxes, said McIntyre. In the past, McLean County has received about $1.9 million from that source, he said.
The county also is waiting to see how much it will be reimbursed for COVID-related expenses, such as retrofitting jury boxes and other parts of the courthouse to provide for social distancing.
McLean County Justice Committee holds off on resolution supporting qualified immunity for law enforcement
McIntyre said the financial state of county government is “about as good as you can hope for the circumstances we’ve had to go through.”
Noting how perspectives have changed, Rodriguez asked, “How many of us thought, ‘I need my local health department’” before the pandemic hit?
“COVID really allowed us to step back and analyze what our priorities were,” said Rodriguez. “There was no playbook for a pandemic of this duration.”
McIntyre said the pandemic situation changes almost daily and the county has had to adapt. Rodriguez agreed.
“We all want to say, ‘Let’s get back to normal,’” said Rodriguez, but she doubts “we’ll ever get back” to everything being as it was before the pandemic.
For now, much attention is focused on vaccines. Rodriguez gets calls from businesses wanting to vaccinate their employees.
“I wish I had enough vaccines for everyone in McLean County. … I’m optimistic that we’re going to get there,” she said.
In providing an overview of the “State of the County,” McIntyre emphasized the importance of partnerships with businesses, agencies, universities and other governmental units.
He noted how the Regional Office of Education, school superintendents, United Way and the Chamber worked together to provide food distribution when schools closed because of the pandemic.
He also pointed to the county’s work with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council to bring more manufacturing to the county by providing incentives such as tax abatements and enterprise zones.
It also has worked with the EDC in adapting a 0% or forgivable loan program to help small businesses respond to and recover from the pandemic.
Businesses can apply for those loans through the EDC's website, bnbiz.org/resources/mclean-county-recovery-loans/.
McIntyre said McLean County, already the largest producer of wind energy in the state, has potential for more growth in sustainable energy.
He said Invenergy is looking at developing another wind farm in southeast McLean County, east of LeRoy and south of Bellflower, north of U.S. 136.
Invenergy is seeking a change to allow for taller towers, he said. By adding about 40 feet to the tower height, the project could produce the same amount of energy with one-third fewer towers, McIntyre said he was told.
