Watch now: McLean County leaders say financial challenges remain in recovering from pandemic

He noted how the Regional Office of Education, school superintendents, United Way and the Chamber worked together to provide food distribution when schools closed because of the pandemic.

He also pointed to the county’s work with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council to bring more manufacturing to the county by providing incentives such as tax abatements and enterprise zones.

It also has worked with the EDC in adapting a 0% or forgivable loan program to help small businesses respond to and recover from the pandemic.

Businesses can apply for those loans through the EDC's website, bnbiz.org/resources/mclean-county-recovery-loans/.

McIntyre said McLean County, already the largest producer of wind energy in the state, has potential for more growth in sustainable energy.

He said Invenergy is looking at developing another wind farm in southeast McLean County, east of LeRoy and south of Bellflower, north of U.S. 136.